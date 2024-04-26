Is the Fallout 4 next-gen update on PS Plus? Answered

Fallout 4 lives and breathes thanks to the next-gen update. Much of the game is improved, but PS Plus subscribers are very confused about the post-apocalyptic title’s status on the subscription service.

The next-gen update for Fallout 4 is a long time in the making, but it finally arrived on April 25, 2024. It brought a new dedicated 60 FPS mode, extra graphical settings, and other new content and changes.

It also brought a ton of confusion with it. Fallout 4 was available on PS Plus for some time before the update, and now users can experience the game’s updated self. Unfortunately, not everything is crystal clear surrounding Fallout 4’s next-gen status on PS Plus.

Is Fallout 4 next-gen patch on PS Plus?

Image via Bethesda Game Studios.

As of writing, Fallout 4’s next-gen patch is not currently available to PS Plus users who are playing the game for free through the service.

The community noticed Fallout 4 only advertised itself as a “PS4” title on PS Plus, leading to question marks about who was eligible for the next-gen update. Bethesda itself came out and addressed the topic due to the overwhelming commotion.

“The Fallout 4 next-gen update will be available to PlayStation Plus Extra members through the PlayStation Game Catalog. Your patience is appreciated while the teams work on this,” it said in a social media message on X (formerly Twitter).

The next-gen update will be available to PS Plus members, just not at launch. We imagine the team is working hard on implementing this, so we expect a quick turnaround. Until that happens, check out how the update has broken one of the most popular mods and the next-gen update price if you’re not on PS Plus.

