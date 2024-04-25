How to farm Aluminium fast in Fallout 4

Aluminum is one of many materials you need to grow a settlement in Fallout 4 and craft various items. Here’s how to quickly get Aluminum in Fallout 4.

How to get Aluminium in Fallout 4

Collect junk

Don’t mind if I do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To farm Aluminum in Fallout 4, you have to loot the Wasteland as much as you possibly can. Tag the Aluminum for tracking in your inventory, explore every location on the map, and collect every item marked with the magnifying glass icon. There are plenty of items, from cans to trays, lying around almost everywhere that you’ll be swimming in Aluminum in no time.

While every location can have Aluminum junk, some places are better than others. Here are some of the best locations to farm Aluminium in Fallout 4:

Vault 95

Medford Memorial Hospital

Mahkra Fishpacking

Med-Tek Research

Vault 81

Corvega Assembly Plant

Head to any of these locations and loot everything you see. Some places, like the Corvega Assembly Plant, have Aluminum junk in plain sight. Others might have it hidden in secret rooms. But as long as you explore the entire facility and open all the secret doors, you should be stocked up on Aluminum and potentially other resources like Copper and Ceramic.

Buy Shipments of Aluminum

Only if you’re rich. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Looting may take some time, and if you don’t feel like exploring, you can always buy Shipments of Aluminum from vendors. Arturo, in Diamond City Market’s weapon shop, sells Shipments of Aluminum for 1,600 Caps. It’s a lot of Caps, so only consider this if you have nothing else to do with your money.

Each Shipment contains 50 Aluminum. Buy it, fast-travel to Sanctuary or any other settlement, and wait 24 to 48 hours for the stock to refresh. Head back to Arturo to buy more and keep repeating the cycle until you have enough.

