Fallout 76 Yao Guai locations

Fallout 76’s Yao Guais are the post-nuclear counterparts of the iconic West Virginian bears. They are a source of valuable ingredients like Yao Guai meat and Yao Guai hide, and you can also tame them and send them back to your Camp to improve its defense.
Recommended Videos
You can find these mutated creatures all around Fallout 76, although there are a few hotspots you should know about if you’re on the hunt for them.
Where to find Yao Guai in Fallout 76
Guaranteed spawns
|Location
|Number of Yao Guai spawns
|Notes
|Dolly Sods Wilderness
|Two
|One on the main road near the building, and another on the pathway leading to Dolly Sods Playground.
|Mountainside Bed & Breakfast
|Two
|Along the railway line going downhill.
|Site Alpha
|One
|Outside Site Alpha from where you spawn.
|Monongah overlook
|One
|Always a Stunted Yao Guai here.
|Philippi Battlefield Cemetery
|One
|Usually spawns in the parking lot behind the main cemetery building.
|The Whitespring Golf Club
|One
|In a small cave in the middle of the golf course.
Occasional spawns
If you’ve been to all the guaranteed Yao Guai spawn locations above and still want more, visit the following Fallout 76 locations where the mutated bears sometimes spawn:
- Beckwith Farm
- Middle Mountain Cabins
- Graninger Farm
- The Whitespring Resort (in the garden area)
- Pumpkin House (in front of the building)
- Seneca Rocks Visitor Center
