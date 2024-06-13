Forgot password
Fallout 76 Yao Guai locations

If not friend, then why friend-shaped?
Image of Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep Mukherjee
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 07:00 am

Fallout 76’s Yao Guais are the post-nuclear counterparts of the iconic West Virginian bears. They are a source of valuable ingredients like Yao Guai meat and Yao Guai hide, and you can also tame them and send them back to your Camp to improve its defense.

You can find these mutated creatures all around Fallout 76, although there are a few hotspots you should know about if you’re on the hunt for them.

Where to find Yao Guai in Fallout 76

Yao Guai in Fallout 4
They are not particularly wholesome. Image via Bethesda

Guaranteed spawns

LocationNumber of Yao Guai spawnsNotes
Dolly Sods WildernessTwoOne on the main road near the building, and another on the pathway leading to Dolly Sods Playground.
Mountainside Bed & BreakfastTwoAlong the railway line going downhill.
Site AlphaOneOutside Site Alpha from where you spawn.
Monongah overlookOneAlways a Stunted Yao Guai here.
Philippi Battlefield CemeteryOneUsually spawns in the parking lot behind the main cemetery building.
The Whitespring Golf ClubOneIn a small cave in the middle of the golf course.

Occasional spawns

If you’ve been to all the guaranteed Yao Guai spawn locations above and still want more, visit the following Fallout 76 locations where the mutated bears sometimes spawn:

  • Beckwith Farm
  • Middle Mountain Cabins
  • Graninger Farm
  • The Whitespring Resort (in the garden area)
  • Pumpkin House (in front of the building)
  • Seneca Rocks Visitor Center
