Fallout 76 Yao Guai locations

Fallout 76’s Yao Guais are the post-nuclear counterparts of the iconic West Virginian bears. They are a source of valuable ingredients like Yao Guai meat and Yao Guai hide, and you can also tame them and send them back to your Camp to improve its defense.

Recommended Videos

You can find these mutated creatures all around Fallout 76, although there are a few hotspots you should know about if you’re on the hunt for them.

Where to find Yao Guai in Fallout 76

They are not particularly wholesome. Image via Bethesda

Guaranteed spawns

Location Number of Yao Guai spawns Notes Dolly Sods Wilderness Two One on the main road near the building, and another on the pathway leading to Dolly Sods Playground. Mountainside Bed & Breakfast Two Along the railway line going downhill. Site Alpha One Outside Site Alpha from where you spawn. Monongah overlook One Always a Stunted Yao Guai here. Philippi Battlefield Cemetery One Usually spawns in the parking lot behind the main cemetery building. The Whitespring Golf Club One In a small cave in the middle of the golf course.

Occasional spawns

If you’ve been to all the guaranteed Yao Guai spawn locations above and still want more, visit the following Fallout 76 locations where the mutated bears sometimes spawn:

Beckwith Farm

Middle Mountain Cabins

Graninger Farm

The Whitespring Resort (in the garden area)

Pumpkin House (in front of the building)

Seneca Rocks Visitor Center

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy