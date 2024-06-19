Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Fallout 2 power armored character.
Image via Bethesda
Category:
Fallout

Bethesda won’t remake classic Fallout games, and fans are relieved

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Jun 19, 2024 09:53 am

Todd Howard revealed in a recent interview that Bethesda has no plans to remake classic Fallout games because he doesn’t think it can recreate their charms, and fans on X heaped praise on this decision.

Recommended Videos

YouTuber MrMattyPlays conducted an hour-long interview with Todd Howard on June 16, asking the Bethesda director about the future and the state of their IPs. When asked about whether or not Bethesda plans to remake the classic Fallout games, Todd said, “I could argue that some of the charm of games from that era and the original Fallout is a little bit of that age. I would never want to sort of paste over some of that with, ‘Well, we changed how this works, so it’s more modern.’”

He also added: “As long as you can download it, as long as it loads up and runs, I think I’d like people to experience it the way it was.”

Skyline valley poster Fallout 76
Bethesda has bigger fish to fry to than to remaster old Fallout games, it seems. Image via Bethesda Games

When the interview summary was shared on X by PC Gamer, fans of the original Fallout games were happy. Many of them feared that Bethesda’s remaking of Fallout 1, 2, and Tactics would ruin their legacies.

One X post comment wrote, “Translation: they don’t want to piss off the fans, because they have no idea how to elevate those games” Another added: “Finally, something I play and appreciate as a classic won’t be tarnished and destroyed just to make a profit” 

In the current gaming landscape, remakes and remasters of older games have become the norm as companies try to recapture the nostalgia of old players and draw new fans to a title that once sold well. While some remakes and remasters have had more success than others, it’s interesting to see Bethesda not wanting to take full advantage of the growing trend.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.