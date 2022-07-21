Looking for the most special bean out there? You've come to the right place.

There’s no shortage of Fall Guys cosmetics in the game to make your guy its own, distinct little bean. It might be a wolf bean. It might be a Greek statue bean. It might be a Nordic viking assassin bean.

However you decide to dress your character, there are hundreds of options at your disposal. But Fall Guys also has a history of players seeking out the rarest skins in the game. That partially started near the beginning of the game, when Fall Guys released a Portal-themed skin early to just one player who had the best statistics in the game (which turned out to be DrLupo).

The game has come a long way since then, and the skins seemed to have multiplied. So what is the rarest skin you can get in Fall Guys today?

What is the rarest Fall Guys skin?

While there isn’t any exact info to determine what Fall Guys skin is actually the rarest, there are a couple of guesses that seem the most likely, according to the community. And both of them required players to do something in the game years ago in order to get it.

The first one is a reward for players that pre-ordered Fall Guys on Steam back in 2020. Players that did so were rewarded with a special version of one of the game’s many Valve references: the Gordon Freeman Headcrab variant. Players could unlock other versions of the protagonist from Half-Life in the game, but only those who pre-ordered would get the version of the skin that had a headcrab sucking some of that sweet, sweet brain juice on the top.

Because of its exclusivity and how long ago the pre-order was, seeing a Gordon Headcrab in-game is very rare.

The only other skin that seems to be as rare as the Headcrab, or even rarer, is the Crash Tester. Originally, this skin was only gifted to players that participated in the closed beta testing for the game prior to its original launch. Some more players got their hands on it this year, but it was still limited to beta testers, this time for the Board of Beans testing during the game’s current season.

While it’s not quite as exclusive as it once was, the Board of Beans is still a group that players must apply to join and isn’t a huge group of players. Players needed to be part of the Board of Beans and play in at least one beta test match that occurred between June 13 and June 17 of this year. All of that makes seeing a Crash Tester in one of your lobbies a very rare sight.



If you do manage to catch a glimpse of either a Gordon Freeman Headcrab or a Crash Tester in one of your games, you’re playing with someone that’s most likely been part of the game since the very beginning. This is Fall Guys, however. Don’t let a rare skin stop you from grabbing them at the end of a race.