Untitled Goose Game costume coming to Fall Guys on Nov. 13

Following the Godzilla costume, Fall Guys players will see another collaboration this week on Nov. 13. This time, it’s a goose costume from the indie title Untitled Goose Game.

Mediatonic previously hinted at this costume with the team dressing up as geese but it hasn’t shown what the costume will look like in-game yet. It’ll probably have a bottom and upper part, like all other costumes, and should cost a total of 10 crowns.

— Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) November 10, 2020

The Godzilla costume was available for purchase for a limited time and it’s likely the Untitled Goose costume will follow suit. Start gathering crowns just in case to guarantee that you can afford this costume.

Untitled Goose Game is a puzzle stealth game released last year. It was developed by the indie studio House House and was a huge success with positive reviews and one million sold copies in just three months.

Players have to control a goose and use its abilities to complete a series of objectives, creating silly and funny scenarios with the objects and non-player characters (NPCs). The game is available for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlaysStation4, and Xbox One.

Mediatonic has partnered with other companies before to create in-game costumes, such as Scout from Team Fortress, Gordon Freeman and Alyx from Half-Life, and Sonic the Hedgehog.