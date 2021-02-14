Mediatonic releases Red Panda Fall Guys costume in celebration of Valentine’s Day

The costume is available for a limited time only.

No date for Valentine’s Day? No problem. Mediatonic is giving Fall Guys fans a chance to celebrate the holiday with a new costume that will be available for only a limited time.

The Fall Guys developer revealed the game’s new Red Panda costume on Twitter today. As its name suggests, the costume dresses beans in an outfit resembling a smiling red panda complete with a fluffy, striped tail.

💖 Happy Valentines Day!!! 💖



💖 Treat yourself to a Red Panda to celebrate 💖

1000 x Kudos Top

1000 x Kudos Bottom pic.twitter.com/mE4RS8LOnY — Fall Guys ⚡️ Season 3.5 (@FallGuysGame) February 14, 2021

Players can buy the Red Panda outfit from the game’s shop. Both the top and the bottom halves of the outfit will be available for purchase for 1,000 Kudos each.

The costume will remain available until Feb. 16, giving fans just two days to pick up the cosmetic item before it leaves the game’s store.