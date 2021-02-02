The midseason 3.5 update for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout went live today. It’s bringing a new level, several variations of existing levels, previously released costumes coming to the regular store, and bug fixes.

Players can experience over 40 variations of already-known levels that make the game more challenging. The new level is called Snowball Survival, where you get thrown into a Hex-A-Gone style icy bowl filled with giant snowballs.

A feature called the Fall Feed was also added for the new shows and costumes set to go live over the coming weeks. Meadiatonic hasn’t provided any details of what’s to come yet but they’ll likely be new Round playlists.

A new costume DLC pack was announced with the update called Sugar Plum, but it’s not available on Steam yet at time of writing. It has the Regal Nutcracker, Rainbow Fairy, and Ballerina costumes.

The bug fixes are focused on performance enhancements, fixing crashes, and some issues on the Ice Climb and Hex-A-Gone rounds.

Here are the 3.5 update patch notes:

Features

Fall Feed – Live on-screen updates of events that happen during the round

Content

Brand new round added!

More than 40 variations added for existing rounds

New shows and costumes to go live over the coming weeks

Godzilla, Sonic, and Goose Game costumes are available in the regular store!

Bug fixes

Eliminated Fall Guys occasionally weren’t shown on the Qualification screen

When a player was spectating, the Post Processing effects were turned off on the client resulting in a washed out/faded appearance

Addressed performance degradation in certain rounds, especially ones containing egg objects

Fixed crashes in the Customiser due to low memory on certain machines

Being eliminated from the first round and then spectating resulted in no background audio for some remaining rounds

Improved Fall Guys ragdolling excessively when walking on puncher objects

[Ice Climb] The user does not get pushed back by the air current after colliding into the side of a moving fan

[Hex-A-Gone] During gameplay, the client seemed to temporarily ‘freeze’ everything before suddenly resuming

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available on PC and PlayStation 4. The winter-themed season three was released back on Dec. 14 and added new rounds, costumes, and the infamous Ringus Dingus.