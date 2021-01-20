Fall Guys publisher says it has ‘no plans’ for launch on Xbox Game Pass

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout publisher Devolver Digital has seemingly shot down any suggestions for the party game to make its way onto the Xbox platform.

The Verge’s senior editor Tom Warren first posted a screengrab from the official Xbox Game Pass Instagram account earlier today. In response to a comment asking about the potential inclusion of Fall Guys on the Game Pass, the account replied with “it’s coming.”

Devolver Digital swiftly shut down the “incorrect” notion, however, saying that “there are no plans for Fall Guys to come to any form of Gamepass.”

The publisher’s emphatic rejection seemingly extends to all sorts of online game passes, Xbox or otherwise. Several companies have strived to fill the cloud gaming market over recent years, including Amazon’s Luna, Nvidia’s GeForce Now, Google’s Stadia, and Sony’s PlayStation Now. Microsoft revealed in September that its Game Pass reached 15 million subscribers.

The battle royale-inspired party game is only available on one console, the PS4, at time of writing. It’s technically available to play on the next-gen PS5 through backward compatibility but hasn’t received an official release.

Fall Guys’ latest winter-themed season dropped on Dec. 15, bringing seven new rounds and the notorious Ringus Dingus to the party game. Developer Mediatonic has been steadily teasing a season 3.5 update, even adding a cheeky reference to video game classic Super Mario 64 with shockingly cruel treatment of baby penguins.