Fall Guys is already the most downloaded PlayStation Plus title of all time

The beans have taken over PlayStation Network. Fall Guys has become PlayStation Plus’ most downloaded game on a global basis, the company announced today.

It took just 22 days for Fall Guys to claim the crown as PS Plus’s most successful game—and it should come as no surprise. The game has been a smash hit since launch, available for free on PS4 for PS Plus members and selling over two million copies on Steam in its first week.

As of today, Fall Guys is the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time on a global basis. Congrats to @Mediatonic! pic.twitter.com/eYwtYMr3Nw — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 26, 2020

The silly, addictive party-style gameplay of Fall Guys appeals to many, whether it’s casual gamers laughing it up with their friends or more hardcore players who aggressively chase victories.

The popularity of the game on Twitch has also undoubtedly contributed, too. Seemingly all of the top content creators on the platform, like TimTheTatMan, Shroud, Lirik, and more, have been enjoying the game.

While the game was free on PS4 in August, it costs $19.99 on Steam, where it’s still one of the most-played games on the platform, according to SteamCharts. It has consistently seen over 100,000 players on the game at any time since its launch three weeks ago.

In a tumultuous, difficult year for many, Fall Guys has been a bright spot of the summer. And there’s more to look forward to—Fall Guys season two will debut tomorrow during gamescom Opening Night Live.