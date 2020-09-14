Fall Guys is adding Epic’s anti-cheat to help combat against hackers

Mediatonic has revealed that Fall Guys will be adding Epic’s anti-cheat to help combat against the litany of cheaters that have invaded the game.

In a lengthy Twitter thread this morning, the developer explained its unique process of combating cheaters, which involved grouping cheaters together in their own matches.

Now…



Our next update is called:



BIG YEETUS AND ANTI-CHEATUS



I'll tell you more about the Yeetus part later



But the Anti-Cheatus part…



We're actually adding Epic's Anti-Cheat which will be a huge step forward as we continue to improve things!



COMING SOON — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 14, 2020

“At launch, we had some of our own cheat detection built into the game,” said Mediatonic. “We weren’t banning anyone at this point, just gathering data carefully. We wanted to be 100% sure that our cheat detection would only catch people who were legitimately cheating.”

After the developer confirmed that the method was working, they began grouping confirmed cheaters together in a queue that the team internally called “Cheater Island.”

Fall Guys cheaters began ruining games early on after release, with cheats such as speed hacks and the ability to fly. These cheats are obvious to spot, but there was no way to report them.

Somebody actually uploaded this video to Reddit with the title:



"Ever played a round of Fall Mountain where all the players are cheating?"



The problem is… this LOOKS like Cheater Island but we can't be 100% sure pic.twitter.com/byJi6r0Ykc — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 14, 2020

To close out the thread, Mediatonic confirmed that it’ll be using Epic’s anti-cheat, “which will be a huge step forward as we continue to improve things.” This will be coming soon in a new update.

That update will also include “Big Yeetus,” which Mediatonic claims is a big hammer that will be randomly placed throughout levels to “yeet” players in their quest to obtain a crown.