Fall Guys activates double fame points until season 2 begins on Oct. 8

The time to max out the season pass is now.

The hype for season two of Fall Guys is reaching new heights before its launch on Thursday, Oct. 8. But there’s still time to max out the first season’s pass before then.

With just three days left before season one ends, Mediatonic has activated double fame points in Fall Guys to help players reach level 40 before the season wraps up.

Double fame points are now in full effect until 8th October when Season 1 ends and Season 2 begins!



Catch me on Level 40 👑 how 'bout that?



Fame points are given with each match of Fall Guys. The further a player gets into the match, the more fame points they receive. From now until Oct. 8, getting to the end of a match or winning it will be even more rewarding.

The double fame points will end when season two begins. Season two is set to add a lot of new content and quality of life updates. It will feature a medieval theme, including costumes and themed levels.

The season two update will also add nameplates, nicknames, community names, and a lot of other customization options to help differentiate players on PC where everyone has a default numbered name.

Season two of Fall Guys begins on Oct. 8.