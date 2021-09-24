Fall Guys achieves Guinness World Record for most downloaded PlayStation Plus game ever

The team at Mediatonic has announced a massive accomplishment for their bean platformer battle royale Fall Guys, as the game has apparently been recognized by Guinness World Records for being the most downloaded Playstation Plus game of all time.

Playstation Plus is Sony’s premier subscription-based multiplayer service, which also gives players access to full versions of several games. During each month, PS Plus users can download the small collection of games made available, with the latest entries for September 2021 being Hitman 2, Predator: Hunting Grounds, and (for PS5 users only) Overcooked! All You Can Eat.

🚨 Big W Alert 🚨



Fall Guys has been added into the @GWR Guinness World Records as the

most downloaded PlayStation Plus game of all-time!



Shout out to you all for making this possible 👀 pic.twitter.com/RwffYnZB4R — Fall Guys – Are ye having 5.FUN? 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 24, 2021

Fall Guys became massively popular in August 2020 during the closed beta period right before the full release. It was during that same month that Fall Guys was made free for PS Plus users to download alongside Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered.

Fall Guys set the record for most downloads of any PS Plus game ever, with Guinness World Records now acknowledging that accomplishment. The game has also found a large following on Steam, with an average of 10,000 active players during the months of August and September. Versions of the game will be coming to both Xbox and Nintendo Switch, but it was announced back in April that those plans would be delayed. When those versions release, however, it will be with cross-play.