Does Fall Guys have split-screen multiplayer?

Fall Guys is a fun battle royale title that allows players to control colorful beans as they compete in a game mode featuring multiple mini-games. Players need to survive intense obstacle courses, participate in solo and team events, and hope to be the last bean standing to grab the crown. The game is even more fun with a group of friends, and some fans are likely wondering if the Fall Guys has split-screen multiplayer.

Unfortunately, there isn’t split-screen multiplayer in Fall Guys at this time. Fans will need to queue with their friends on separate platforms or consoles to play together, meaning you can’t achieve the classic couch co-op experience. The official Fall Guys website confirms there is no split-screen multiplayer “at this moment,” but the developers haven’t ruled out the possibility of it coming in the future.

The good news is Fall Guys is now available free-to-play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game is also fully cross-platform, allowing groups of friends on different consoles or platforms to queue without issue. Players should be able to find a way to play with their friends on separate devices to make up for the lack of split-screen multiplayer.

Veteran Fall Guys players who purchased the game before it went free-to-play should log in to claim the Legacy Pack, which includes exclusive cosmetic items and free access to the new season’s pass. Now is the perfect time to dive back into Fall Guys, so grab your group and get ready for an exciting game show experience.