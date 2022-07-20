All Summer Squads rewards and challenges in Fall Guys

The sun is out, beach beans. But rather than get burned outside, you should be burning up the obstacle courses in Fall Guys during the Summer Squads event.

Summer Squads, which runs from July 21 to 26, will feature a new limited-time show called Squad Celebration, and getting wins in that will be key to unlocking the event’s milestone rewards.

Like in other previous limited-time events in Fall Guys, players will have the opportunity to complete various challenges during Summer Squads to unlock various rewards. Here are the different challenges you’ll face and rewards you can unlock during the Summer Squads event in Fall Guys. And yes, the image isn’t fooling you, you can unlock a striped fanny pack.

Summer Squads challenges in Fall Guys

There are six challenges to complete during the Summer Squads event. Half of the challenges must be completed in the new Squad Celebration show, and the other half can be completed during any show. Each challenge rewards 100 XP that goes toward the Summer Squads milestone events.

The challenges, according to data-mined information, are:

Own a tail for 15 seconds in any show.

Qualify from Team Rounds in any show.

Be in the air for a total of 60 seconds in any show.

Qualify from the first round of Squad Celebration.

Reach the final rounds of Squad Celebration.

Win a game of Squad Celebration.

Summer Squads rewards in Fall Guys

There are five milestone rewards that can be earned during Summer Squads. Each is unlocked by reaching a certain number of XP from completing Summer Squads challenges. Those rewards are:

“Fun in the Sun!” nickname (100 XP)

500 Kudos (200 XP)

“Summer Squads” nameplate (400 XP)

“Citrus Splash” pattern (500 XP)

“Stripy Belt Bag” lower costume (600 XP)

Summer Squads is a free-to-play event that doesn’t require ownership of the seasonal pass.