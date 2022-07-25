The newest Fall Guys in-game event is set to drop on July 28, when players will be able to get hammered during the Clan of Yeetus event.

The Clan of Yeetus event will introduce the Clan of Yeetus show, featuring some of the game’s most iconic rounds and shows outfitted with a unique twist; dozens of rapidly swinging hammers known officially as Big Yeetus.

The Clan of Yeetus event will officially run from July 28 to Aug. 1, and players participating in the Clan of Yeetus show will have the opportunity to complete a list of challenges that will unlock limited-time rewards. Here’s all the info you’ll need on all the rewards and challenges for Clan of Yeetus in Fall Guys.

All Clan of Yeetus rewards and challenges in Fall Guys

All Clan of Yeetus challenges in Fall Guys

Image via Mediatonic and Epic Games.

There are 10 challenges to complete during the Clan of Yeetus event. All 10 challenges can only be completed within the Clan of Yeetus show, which is a solo competition show. Each challenge rewards 100 XP that goes toward unlocking the Clan of Yeetus rewards.

“Give it your all in Clan of Yeetus” (play a Clan of Yeetus show)

Reach round two in Clan of Yeetus

Get hit by Yeetus Hammers in Clan of Yeetus (15 times)

Get hit by Yeetus Hammers in Clan of Yeetus (30 times)

Be airborne for 20 seconds in Clan of Yeetus

Be airborne for 50 seconds in Clan of Yeetus

Fly at top speed in Clan of Yeetus (three times)

Fly at top speed in Clan of Yeetus (five times)

Reach the final round in Clan of Yeetus (three times)

Win the Clan of Yeetus show

All Clan of Yeetus rewards in Fall Guys

Image via Mediatonic and Epic Games.

There are five rewards to be earned by earning experience from competing Clan of Yeetus challenges.

Clan of Yeetus nickname (100 XP)

200 Kudos (200 XP)

Yeetus Pass nameplate (500 XP)

Aspiring Yeeter pattern (700 XP)

Packing Yeet Wearable Backpack costume (1000 XP)

Players will also be able to purchase the Yeetus costume from the store during the event.