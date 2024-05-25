Fabledom: How to fix Homestead not registering Wells

Early on into Fabledom, the game teaches you that every Homestead needs a Well. If you don’t have one, a blue waterdrop-shaped icon will appear over the house, indicating that it’s missing that connection.

Aside from being plain old ugly, the blue waterdrop icon has an important function in Fabledom: it lets you know the house isn’t attached to a Well, which will decrease the Desirability factor of a Homestead. This in turn lowers the Happiness of an individual Fabling living in that Homestead, as well as the overall Happiness of your kingdom. If your Happiness gets too low, newcomers won’t want to move into your kingdom, and you won’t be able to reach population milestones and unlock new buildings.

Sometimes, though, a waterdrop icon will appear over a Homestead that’s within a Well’s radius, which you can check by clicking on the Well. Luckily for players, the fix is simple—and it doesn’t even require rebuilding either structure.

If a house has a blue water droplet overhead, something’s not well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s how to fix a Homstead not registering a nearby Well in Fabledom.

How to get a Homestead to recognize a nearby Well in Fabledom

It took me a bit of trial and error to solve the problem, but once I figured it out, the solution became easy. To fix the bug that causes the Homestead to not register a nearby Well, you need to simply move the Well to a different tile. You can then move it back to its original location, and that should fix the issue.

If this solution doesn’t work, you can always try reloading an older save file. If you’re still having issues, send a report to the developers through the game’s built-in feedback system by clicking on the message icon in the top right corner of your screen.

