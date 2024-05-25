A Well with a blue roof next to a couple of houses in Fabledom.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fabledom

Fabledom: How to fix Homestead not registering Wells

Got a waterdrop icon above your roof? It's a quick and easy fix.
Image of Rachel Samples
Rachel Samples
|
Published: May 25, 2024 03:11 pm

Early on into Fabledom, the game teaches you that every Homestead needs a Well. If you don’t have one, a blue waterdrop-shaped icon will appear over the house, indicating that it’s missing that connection.

Recommended Videos

Aside from being plain old ugly, the blue waterdrop icon has an important function in Fabledom: it lets you know the house isn’t attached to a Well, which will decrease the Desirability factor of a Homestead. This in turn lowers the Happiness of an individual Fabling living in that Homestead, as well as the overall Happiness of your kingdom. If your Happiness gets too low, newcomers won’t want to move into your kingdom, and you won’t be able to reach population milestones and unlock new buildings.

Sometimes, though, a waterdrop icon will appear over a Homestead that’s within a Well’s radius, which you can check by clicking on the Well. Luckily for players, the fix is simple—and it doesn’t even require rebuilding either structure.

A Homestead in Fabledom, a white house with a red roof, has a blue water droplet icon above its roof.
If a house has a blue water droplet overhead, something’s not well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s how to fix a Homstead not registering a nearby Well in Fabledom.

How to get a Homestead to recognize a nearby Well in Fabledom

It took me a bit of trial and error to solve the problem, but once I figured it out, the solution became easy. To fix the bug that causes the Homestead to not register a nearby Well, you need to simply move the Well to a different tile. You can then move it back to its original location, and that should fix the issue.

If this solution doesn’t work, you can always try reloading an older save file. If you’re still having issues, send a report to the developers through the game’s built-in feedback system by clicking on the message icon in the top right corner of your screen.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All population milestones in Fabledom and their rewards
A kingdom in Fabledom, a medieval civilization with tons of buildings off a coast.
Category: Fabledom
Fabledom
All population milestones in Fabledom and their rewards
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples May 25, 2024
Read Article Fabledom Hero system explained: How to locate, level, and move your Hero
The Hero, an orange-bearded man, in Fabledom stands in front of a tree with a wooden face on its trunk.
Category: Fabledom
Fabledom
Fabledom Hero system explained: How to locate, level, and move your Hero
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples May 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All population milestones in Fabledom and their rewards
A kingdom in Fabledom, a medieval civilization with tons of buildings off a coast.
Category: Fabledom
Fabledom
All population milestones in Fabledom and their rewards
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples May 25, 2024
Read Article Fabledom Hero system explained: How to locate, level, and move your Hero
The Hero, an orange-bearded man, in Fabledom stands in front of a tree with a wooden face on its trunk.
Category: Fabledom
Fabledom
Fabledom Hero system explained: How to locate, level, and move your Hero
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples May 25, 2024
Author
Rachel Samples
Managing Editor. In 2018, Rachel graduated from the University of Texas with a bachelor’s in Rhetoric and Writing and first entered the esports industry in the same year. Her favorite games include fast-paced FPS titles, deckbuilders, and the entire Mass Effect franchise. Need any calibrations?