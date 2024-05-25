Fabledom Hero system explained: How to locate, level, and move your Hero

Your Hero is one of your most important inhabitants of your Fabledom kingdom. They can interact with nearby Encounters, protect your kingdom from pesky monsters, complete missions, and take on the Arena of Trials. But if you don’t know how to properly use your Hero, you could be missing out on valuable rewards.

Here’s everything you need to know about your Hero in Fabledom.

What is a Hero in Fabledom?

When you first load into your kingdom, you may notice mysterious structures or creatures, including abandoned graveyards, talking trees, ancient ruins, and more. If you click on them, you’ll see the following description: “This is an Encounter and can be interacted with using your Hero.” It took me quite a while to figure out what a Hero was and how I could best use it to interact with these Encounters. But once I figured it out, my Hero became my favorite Fabling in my entire kingdom.

You can add a Hero to your kingdom in Fabledom by building a Hero Quarters. You can only have one per kingdom, and you unlock this structure once you’ve hit the third population milestone, when your kingdom reaches the status of Village. The Hero Quarters building can be found under the Military tab of the crafting menu and requires the following:

Four tiles of free space

10 Planks

Once you’ve placed a Hero Quarters in your kingdom, a Hero will be summoned to your kingdom. An image of them will appear in the top-left section of your screen, and you’ll be able to click on it to open their stats page.

The stats screen shows everything you need to know about your Hero. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From the Hero stats page, you can see their stats—including damage, attack speed, and health regeneration—as well as their inventory. You can use this screen to locate your Hero on the map by clicking the pin icon at the bottom of the menu.

You can also open the Armory from this screen. The Armory shows you the hats and trinkets your Hero has equipped. These items are acquired from certain Encounters and give your Hero nice boosts to their stats.

It’s not just stylish—it’s functional. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to quickly level up your Hero in Fabledom

As your Hero vanquishes monsters and explores the region, they’ll earn experience and level up. Certain missions require your Hero to be at a higher level, so you may find yourself needing to train your Hero. Fabledom doesn’t make this process explicitly clear, and it took me a bit of trial and error to figure this process out for myself.

The fastest way I found to level up your Hero in Fabledom was to use the Arena of Trials. The Arena of Trials is unlocked upon reaching the Big Village milestone and can be crafted from the military tab next to the Hero Quarters. You’ll need the following requirements before you can have your Fablings craft it:

12 tiles of free space

15 Planks

The Arena of Trials generates up to seven waves of enemies. If you move your Hero close to the arena when these foes spawn, they will begin automatically attacking them. You can also move your soldiers and bowmen to the arena to assist your Hero in the fight. Any nearby ballistic weapons or cannons will also partake in the fray, giving you a nice leg up against your enemies.

Once your Hero is at a higher level, you’ll be able to take on more challenging missions (unlocked via the Embassy) on the world map. Your Hero will also gain more health and attack by leveling up. Higher health and damage stats will help you take down tougher Encounters, like giants or trolls.

How to move your Hero around the map and interact with Encounters

When an Encounter spawns in a territory you control, you can send your Hero to interact with it. To interact with Encounters in Fabledom, follow these steps:

Click on your Hero’s portrait in the top left-hand corner of your screen. This will allow you to move your Hero to whichever tile you right-click on. Locate an Encounter inside a territory you own and hover over it with your mouse. Right-click on the object or creature to interact with it. Your Hero will begin moving towards that location on the map and the Encounter’s tile will be highlighted blue.

Once your Hero approaches the encounter, a pop-up screen will appear, and you may be given a series of options to choose from. The Bob Barkskin Encounter, for example, allows you to either befriend the talking tree for the Bob’s Friend buff or chop him down to receive the Essence of Regeneration trinket.

