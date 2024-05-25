A kingdom in Fabledom, a medieval civilization with tons of buildings off a coast.
All population milestones in Fabledom and their rewards

You'll unlock new structures, Fablings, and more with each kingdom level.
Like most city-builders, Fabledom rewards you for growing your kingdom. At certain town sizes—or milestones, as the game calls it—you’ll unlock new structures, Fabling types, and more.

How to grow your kingdom in Fabledom

When you first create your kingdom, you’ll start off with six inhabitants, aka Fablings. You’ll have only a handful of building types at the beginning: Homestead, Well, Laborers Hut, Lumber Camp, and Stockpile. Obviously, you can’t build a fully functional kingdom with only these structures. To get new building types—like the Hero Quarters, which unlocks the game’s Hero system—you’ll have to level up your kingdom by increasing its population.

As your population grows, so too will the money that you earn from each family. These recurring payments trickle into your overall funds and allow you to build more structures or purchase resources from neighboring kingdoms.

Here are all the milestones in Fabledom, their required number of Fablings, the buildings they unlock, and the recurring payments made to your family.

NameRequired number of FablingsBuildings UnlockedRecurring payments for the family fund
Hamlet1050 Coin
Inn
Stone Camp
Coal Maker
Granary
Forester		10 Coin
Small Village1875 Coin
Nobility
Messengers Guild
Sawmill
Crop: Wheat		18 Coin
Village30150 Coin
Fishermans Hut
Windmill
Stone Quarry
Hero Quarters		30 Coin
Big Village42200 Coin
Bakery
Stone Masonry
Street Theatre
Arena of Trials		60 Coin
Small Town65TBD85 Coin

Once you’ve hit the highest level of 300 Fablings, you can continue adding newcomers to your kingdom—you just won’t unlock any further rewards, unless the developers add more in the future.

How to increase your population size in Fabledom

Every so often, newcomers will want to join your town. They might not want to stay, however; it all depends on how impressed they are with your kingdom and whether you have enough room to welcome more citizens.

To add Fablings to your kingdom, you need to have available housing—which is indicated by the people icon in the top bar—and have a high enough Happiness rating to make the newcomers want to stay. You can find the Happiness indicator to the left of the Population section of the top bar.

The Population screen in Fabledom, showing how many Peasants, Commoners, and Nobles a player has in their kingdom.
Hover over the people icon to see your Population menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to raise Happiness in Fabledom

In Fabledom, Happiness can be increased through a number of means:

  • Increasing the Desirability of living quarters
    • Building amenities close to homes
    • Raising the Beauty level of surrounding areas through decorations
  • Ensuring your Fablings are fed
  • Stocking enough Coal in the winter to warm homes
  • Assigning Fablings to workplaces close to their home
  • Keeping your kingdom free of trolls and other monsters or witches

This article is a work in progress. More milestones will be added as we reach them.

