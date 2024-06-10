If swinging two Blood-infused twin blades and eviscerating the hardest of Elden Ring bosses sound fun, you can’t go wrong with a build centered around the Godskin Peeler.

Despite the barrage of nerfs to bleed builds, this one still feels mighty strong and even overpowered in some instances. Here’s the best way to put it all together so you’re slashing your way through The Lands Between in no time.

Stats for the best Godskin Peeler build in Elden Ring

Radahn is a cakewalk with this build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This Godskin Peeler build in Elden Ring double dips on the weapon’s bleed build-up. For this reason, your primary stats to focus on should be Dexterity, Arcane, and Vigor. You shouldn’t skimp out on Endurance too, as that’s what powers your Stamina for constant jump attacks. The other attributes are mostly for supporting your weapon and incantations.

The following are my recommended stats on a Level 150 Elden Ring character:

Vigor: 50

50 Mind: 12

12 Endurance: 30

30 Strength: 17

17 Dexterity: 48

48 Intelligence: Seven

Seven Faith: 25

25 Arcane: 40

Starting Class

Whatever you choose as your starting class shouldn’t hinder you from making the build. However, if you want the most optimal stat distribution, the Hero is your go-to choice.

Weapon setup for the best Godskin Peeler build in Elden Ring

Tarnished with a twinblade in each hand. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dual Godskin Peeler

Power-stancing two Blood Godskin Peelers is the ultimate goal with this build. However, given you can only get one Godskin Peeler per NG cycle (unless you have a generous fellow Tarnished who drops it for you), you would have to wait until New Game Plus to get this overpowered setup.

How to get the Godskin Peeler in Elden Ring

To get Godskin Peeler, you have to beat Godskin Apostle, a miniboss at the north end of Windmill village in Altus Plateau.

You can summon Millicent to aid you in this fight if you have progressed her quest line. She also nets you a Talisman you’d want for this build (more on that in the Talismans section).

Other weapons of choice for the offhand

Until you get your second Godskin Peeler, you can use any other twinblade on your left-hand slot. I’d recommend Eleanora’s Poleblade, Twinblade, and Twinned Knight Swords.

Ashes of War for the best Godskin Peeler build in Elden Ring

Hurting myself is not so bad; thanks, Miyazaki. Remixed by Dot Esports

This is bleed central. You’d want to switch both of your weapon’s affinity to Blood. For Ashes of War, your best choice is Seppuku. It adds 30 flat physical attack power and 30 base bleed build-up (that scales with your Arcane stat) at the cost of your HP. You lose a flat 100 and an additional 15 percent of your max HP for each Seppuku usage.

Granted, the skill has received a slew of nerfs (more self-damage, and less bleed build-up on dual weapons), but it’s still the best one for this build, DPS-wise.

You can get Seppuku from an invisible scarab on the frozen lake, east of the Freezing Lake site of grace in Mountaintops of the Giants. Since that’s normally ways off from when you get Godskin Peeler, you can use other Blood-affinity Ashes of War in the meantime. My recommendations here would be Bloody Sash and Blood Tax. The latter is especially useful in scenarios where you want a defensive boost as the health regeneration scales with your max HP and you have a ton of that with this build.

Talismans for the best Godskin Peeler build in Elden Ring

You can’t be talking about a Bleed build without mentioning this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best Talismans bolster the existing strengths of the build and help it reach the overpowered territory.

Lord of Blood’s Exultation

Lord of Blood’s Exultation is a mainstay in any Blood Loss-inflicting build. It raises your attack power by a whopping 20 percent for 20 seconds whenever there is Blood Loss in the vicinity. And yes, this means, your Seppuku also activates its buff.

Rotten Winged Sword Insignia

Rotten Winged Sword Insignia raises your attack power with successive attacks (up to 13 percent max). With dual twinblades, you’ll be landing a ton of attacks, so you can utilize the max buff from this Talisman almost every time in a fight. You can get this one by progressing through Millicent’s quest line and assisting her by killing her four sisters.

You can use its smaller sibling, Winged Sword Insignia before you get it. That one drops from Cleanrot Knight at Stillwater Cave in Liurnia of the Lakes.

Millicent’s Prosthesis

Millicent’s Prosthesis boosts your Dexterity by five and raises attack power up to 11 percent with successive attacks. The caveat is though you can’t have both this one and Rotten Winged Sword Insignia at the same time as this one is acquired by killing Millicent. However, you can have both in NG+.

Claw Talisman

Claw Talisman gives you a 15 percent damage increase to your jump attacks. You’ll find this relatively early on in your playthrough in Stormveil Castle.

Other choices in this category would be Shard of Alexander if you like spamming weapon art, and Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman or Erdtree’s Favor +2 if you are looking for more defensive options.

Incantations

An incantation of Erdtree Worship. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You have access to a large selection of Incantations, owing to your Decently high Faith stat.

Golden Vow

Golden Vow increases your attack by 15 percent and damage negation by 10 percent for 80 seconds. This all-around boost is incredibly handy for this build. You can find this spell at Corpse-Stench Shack, northwest of the Bridge of Iniquity in Mt. Gelmir.

Flame, Grant Me Strength

Flame, Grant Me Strength boosts your physical and fire attack power by 20 percent, and gives you a bonus five per second Stamina Recovery Speed. The damage buff stacks multiplicatively with Golden Vow though. You can find this incantation behind Fort Gael.

Crystal Tears for the best Godskin Peeler build in Elden Ring

Greenburst Crystal Tear

This Crystal Tear takes care of your Stamina recovery as it gives a 15-per-second boost to it for three minutes. You get this one from the Putrid Avatar near Smoldering Church in Caelid.

Thorny Cracked Tear

This provides another boost to your successive attacks (up to 20 percent damage boost, and stacks with Millicent’s Prosthesis and Rotten Winged Sword Insignia). You get this one from the Putrid Avatar in the Consecrated Snowfield in Ordina, Liturgical Town.

Armor for the best Godskin Peeler build in Elden Ring

Mix and match. Remixed by Dot Esports

For armor, the White Mask is a fantastic item for the headslot. It gives another 10 percent attack power boost (for 20 seconds) with blood loss in your vicinity. Better yet, it stacks with Lord of Blood’s Exultation, so you get a combined 30 percent damage increase on Blood Loss. Raptor’s Black Feathers chest armor is also a choice for the build similarly, as it provides jump attack damage increase (thus synergizing with Claw Talisman).

For other slots, you want to equip armor pieces with high physical damage negation, but don’t go too overboard—you’d still want to ensure a medium roll.

This build guide was written on Elden Ring patch 1.10.

