The best “Batman” build in Elden Ring, explained

The people of the Lands Between might not want a hero to save them, but they certainly need one. Bringing Batman into Elden Ring is not a one-to-one process, but the concept and fighting style can make the transfer just fine. Let’s go over what the best Batman build in Elden Ring looks like.

Unfortunately, while we can get some aspects of Batman down, you probably have to dispose of any notions of Batarangs or Grappling Hooks. This Gotham Avenger is definitely lower-tech, but that doesn’t mean he can’t serve knuckles across Elden Ring.

Best stats for Batman in Elden Ring

The Lands Between aren’t ready for an Arkham-style pummeling. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The following stats are for a level 150 Batman build. To get here as soon as possible, start as a Warrior. However, any starting class can get here with enough discipline and Runes.

Vigor: 40

40 Mind: 20

20 Endurance: 20

20 Strength: 55

55 Dexterity: 54

54 Intelligence: 23

23 Faith: Eight

Eight Arcane: Nine

Naturally, the best direction for Batman is to go quality. This is both a choice for flavor and optimal for damage, thanks to the excellent scaling of Quality weapons. You’ll be a meager five to six points away from hitting the soft cap on both Strength and Dexterity by level 150.

However, this build has a few other stats to keep in mind as you level. Getting Vigor to around 40 is key since that health is needed to avoid getting one-tapped by endgame foes. You’ll also need 20 Endurance to heft the heavier armor and very light weapons a Batman build needs to feel like an Arkham game. 20 Mind lets you cast more Weapon Skills, which is nice for saving up on Cerulean Tear Flasks.

23 Intelligence might come out of nowhere, and casting spells is definitely a bit out of character for the Dark Knight. This is just enough Intelligence to cast most Night Sorceries—a group of Sorceries focused on illusions, trickery, and stealth—though not enough for the higher echelon spells like Night Comet. Not a good replacement for a tool belt, but it’s all we have.

Tip: A More Intelligent Detective While Elden Ring doesn’t reward you with more book smarts and detective skills for a higher Intelligence modifier, you can still rock a high Intelligence score if needs be. To do so, invest in just Dexterity and use the Keen affinity for your weapon instead of Quality. That way, you can safely get to 50-60 Intelligence while dealing excellent damage with each punch.

Best weapons and spells for Batman in Elden Ring

A fist-to-face style only a billionaire could achieve. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While cunning and conversation can’t get you anywhere in Elden Ring, Batman’s oldest option remains quite effective: Fists. Batman’s best weapons are fist weapons, namely the Spiked Caestus or Star Fists. These weapons hit fast, deal good bleed damage, and work perfectly with the Dark Knight’s no-weapon policy. But, if you want to bring the illusions to emulate Batman’s gadgets, the Staff of Loss is a perfectly fine replacement for a tool belt.

Tip: Which Fist is better? The Star Fists are the better weapon, dealing more damage and bleed per hit. However, the Spiked Caestus looks less jarring since it barely covers the hands and adds spikes. The difference is minor enough not to mess with the build much, so feel free to pick whichever option fits your Batman better.

For this build, you must get the Raptor of the Mists Ash of War. This parry weapon skill lets you teleport when getting attacked, moving up into the air on wings of darkness. While not quite the legendary cape, it’s as close as you’re getting in Elden Ring. It’s also an entertaining counter-attack in both PvE and PvP. To get it, you have to complete the Bloody Finger Hunter Yura questline until you help him fight off the invader outside of Raya Lucaria.

That leaves the Staff of Loss. Of the Night Sorceries, we only recommend the basics. Ambush Shard and Night Shard sort of replace Batarangs and ranged attacks. Unseen Blade and Form only work in PvP and are, at best, gimmicks. But they help the flavor. Be sure to equip consumables that also help the flavor, like Soporforic Grease, if you want to extend your tool belt.

Best armor for Batman in Elden Ring

If you squint, you can almost see a bat symbol. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best armor for Batman is the Night’s Cavalry Armor set. This set, found by clearing the pair of Night’s Cavalry in the Consecrated Snowfield, is fully black, has a massive cape, and is good armor all around. There are a handful of dark armors in the game if you don’t quite jive with this look, so feel free to mix and match.

We like the full armor set for Night’s Cavalry since it provides good protection, a cool cape, and a dark look. That being said, there are a few other pieces of armor that might be good to mix and match. For example, the Raptor’s Black Feathers chestpiece comes with a huge cape, though the armor is less dark. The Black Knife Set’s cape is a bit less layered but sacrifices color yet again. And neither of these chest pieces is particularly good defensively.

Best Talismans for Batman in Elden Ring

Rarely used stealth options can come in handy when you don’t mind methodical enemy killing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Batman’s Talismans combine Elden Ring’s surprising density of stealth-based Talismans with legitimate, impactful fist weapon options. Stealth can be a great way to clear dungeons—critical hits can quickly take out enemies, even when using unarmed attacks. However, boss fights might require a more traditional strategy.

For sneaking, these four are great fun:

Crepus’s Vial: This eliminates all sound, making stealth much more realistic in dungeons. You can get it during the Volcanic Manor Assassination missions.

This eliminates all sound, making stealth much more realistic in dungeons. You can get it during the Volcanic Manor Assassination missions. Dagger Talisman: This Talisman, from Rykard’s Manor behind a Stonesword Key door, provides a massive 17 percent boost to Critical Hit damage. That includes backstabs and guard breaks, perfect for moving carefully through a dungeon and eliminating targets.

This Talisman, from Rykard’s Manor behind a Stonesword Key door, provides a massive 17 percent boost to Critical Hit damage. That includes backstabs and guard breaks, perfect for moving carefully through a dungeon and eliminating targets. Assassin’s Crimson Talisman: For healing after you get tagged. A minimum of 10 percent health is no joke. And you can get this early on from the boss of Deathtouched Catacombs.

For healing after you get tagged. A minimum of 10 percent health is no joke. And you can get this early on from the boss of Deathtouched Catacombs. Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman: A 20 percent buffer to all physical damage? Sign me up. Get this at the bottom of the Haligtree.

Then, when you need to get your Arkham series beatdown going, you’ll want some of these.

Millicent’s Prosthesis: Earned by finishing the Millicent quest and killing her, you get some Dexterity and more damage on consecutive hits.

Earned by finishing the Millicent quest and killing her, you get some Dexterity and more damage on consecutive hits. Rotten Winged Sword Insignia: Earned by saving Millicent from her sisters, you get a lot of extra damage per hit—up to 13 percent. To get both of these Talismans, you have to head to New Game Plus or have a friend drop one for you.

Earned by saving Millicent from her sisters, you get a lot of extra damage per hit—up to 13 percent. To get both of these Talismans, you have to head to New Game Plus or have a friend drop one for you. Lord of Blood’s Exultation: Batman is no stranger to beating people bloody. The Lord of Blood’s Exultation provides a massive 20 percent bonus to damage when you hit a hemorrhage proc. Combine this with Greases to get big damage, though only after you complete the Subterranean Shunning Ground dungeon to get it.

Batman is no stranger to beating people bloody. The Lord of Blood’s Exultation provides a massive 20 percent bonus to damage when you hit a hemorrhage proc. Combine this with Greases to get big damage, though only after you complete the Subterranean Shunning Ground dungeon to get it. Erdtree’s Favor +2: For safer Batmen, this Talisman provides a small bonus to health and a large bonus to Stamina and Weight Capacity. This is obtained from the endgame at the Ashen Capital.

