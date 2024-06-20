Streamer beats Elden Ring NG to NG+7 without leveling or dying a single time

Just in time for the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, streamer itzCBD has beat FromSoftware’s flagship game from start to NG+7 without leveling up or dying once. This seemingly marks the first time a player has achieved such a milestone.

Recommended Videos

ItzCBD attained this colossal achievement today, June 20 when he beat the Elden Beast on NG+7 after nearly 17 hours of continuous play. The streamer began his run with the Wretch class and beat all of the game’s bosses eight times without ever dying or putting a single point into his stats. This means he stayed at level one from start to finish as other classes begin with a few levels each. With every subsequent New Game+ run, the bosses get harder and harder, doing more damage and having a lot more HP than the base New Game versions.

I just became the first person to beat Elden Ring from NG to NG+7 without dying a single time…at LEVEL 1



Eight full playthroughs in a row on the same character, starting as the Wretch class, never leveling up, and never dying. We got this just in time for Shadow of the Erdtree pic.twitter.com/Mx2FvjU5gh — itzCBD (@itz_CBD) June 20, 2024

ItzCBD sported the Star Fist as his primary weapon, wore no clothes, and used buffs to improve his damage output. Naturally, as the runs would be nearly impossible otherwise, the streamer also leveled up his weapons. Elden Ring has been completed by numerous streamers over the past two years in various ways, but seemingly no one else has ever performed this incredible feat.

ItzCBD is one of the most prominent challenge runners in the Souls community with numerous wild feats under his belt, from beating Dark Souls 3 with fists only and not getting hit a single time to completing Elden Ring hitless in under two hours to clearing the first Dark Souls without leveling up his weapon. He always looks for more challenges and tries to come up with even more unique ones, so who knows what he’ll come up with when Shadow of the Erdtree drops.

Speaking of which, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree launches in a few hours and has already become the highest-rated DLC of all time—on track to echo the impact made by Blood and Wine.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy