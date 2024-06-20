Forgot password
The Elden Beast boss fight in Elden Ring.
Image via FromSoftware
Category:
Elden Ring
Streaming

Streamer beats Elden Ring NG to NG+7 without leveling or dying a single time

This might be the first time anyone has achieved such a feat.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: Jun 20, 2024 02:33 pm

Just in time for the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, streamer itzCBD has beat FromSoftware’s flagship game from start to NG+7 without leveling up or dying once. This seemingly marks the first time a player has achieved such a milestone.

ItzCBD attained this colossal achievement today, June 20 when he beat the Elden Beast on NG+7 after nearly 17 hours of continuous play. The streamer began his run with the Wretch class and beat all of the game’s bosses eight times without ever dying or putting a single point into his stats. This means he stayed at level one from start to finish as other classes begin with a few levels each. With every subsequent New Game+ run, the bosses get harder and harder, doing more damage and having a lot more HP than the base New Game versions.

ItzCBD sported the Star Fist as his primary weapon, wore no clothes, and used buffs to improve his damage output. Naturally, as the runs would be nearly impossible otherwise, the streamer also leveled up his weapons. Elden Ring has been completed by numerous streamers over the past two years in various ways, but seemingly no one else has ever performed this incredible feat.

ItzCBD is one of the most prominent challenge runners in the Souls community with numerous wild feats under his belt, from beating Dark Souls 3 with fists only and not getting hit a single time to completing Elden Ring hitless in under two hours to clearing the first Dark Souls without leveling up his weapon. He always looks for more challenges and tries to come up with even more unique ones, so who knows what he’ll come up with when Shadow of the Erdtree drops.

Speaking of which, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree launches in a few hours and has already become the highest-rated DLC of all time—on track to echo the impact made by Blood and Wine.

Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.