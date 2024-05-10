How to play Elden Ring GeoGuessr

GeoGuessr, the widely popular game in which players have to identify a location on Earth based solely on a screenshot from Google Maps, has plenty of variants that take place inside popular video game worlds.

Perhaps the most immersive world in modern gaming belongs to FromSoftware’s Elden Ring, whose Lands Between are practically a playground for an immersive, time-consuming GeoGuessr variant.

Here’s how you can play Elden Ring GeoGuessr in your web browser.

Where to find the best Elden Ring GeoGuessr browser game

The best Elden Ring GeoGuessr game on the internet can be found on Lostgamer.io.

LostGamer has several Elden Ring GeoGuessr games available, with one for each of the subzones on the Lands Between, as well as a full map version of the game. We recommend playing the “full map” version of Elden Ring GeoGuessr on LostGamer as almost all of the subzones on the Elden Ring map are distinct and recognizable anyway.

LostGamer’s Elden Ring GeoGuessr is a five-round game by default, although the number of rounds and the time limit that you have for each of them can be changed in the settings. After clicking “Start Game,” you’ll be prompted with an immersive 3D screenshot of an Elden Ring location and the ability to place a pin of its proposed location in the bottom-right corner of your screen.

LostGamer has plenty of video game GeoGuessr variants on its site, too, allowing players to experience the game on the maps of World of Warcraft, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, Grand Theft Auto V, and others.

