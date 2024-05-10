LostGamer.io GeoGuessr screenshot featuring a location in Liurnia in Elden Ring
Screenshot by Dot Esports via LostGamer.io
Category:
Elden Ring

How to play Elden Ring GeoGuessr

Test your knowledge of the Land(marks) Between.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: May 10, 2024 01:42 pm

GeoGuessr, the widely popular game in which players have to identify a location on Earth based solely on a screenshot from Google Maps, has plenty of variants that take place inside popular video game worlds.

Recommended Videos

Perhaps the most immersive world in modern gaming belongs to FromSoftware’s Elden Ring, whose Lands Between are practically a playground for an immersive, time-consuming GeoGuessr variant. 

Here’s how you can play Elden Ring GeoGuessr in your web browser. 

Where to find the best Elden Ring GeoGuessr browser game

The best Elden Ring GeoGuessr game on the internet can be found on Lostgamer.io. 

LostGamer has several Elden Ring GeoGuessr games available, with one for each of the subzones on the Lands Between, as well as a full map version of the game. We recommend playing the “full map” version of Elden Ring GeoGuessr on LostGamer as almost all of the subzones on the Elden Ring map are distinct and recognizable anyway. 

Elden Ring GeoGuessr on LosGamer.io, end of round screenshot
I’m lowkey nice with it. Screenshot by Dot Esports via LostGamer.io

LostGamer’s Elden Ring GeoGuessr is a five-round game by default, although the number of rounds and the time limit that you have for each of them can be changed in the settings. After clicking “Start Game,” you’ll be prompted with an immersive 3D screenshot of an Elden Ring location and the ability to place a pin of its proposed location in the bottom-right corner of your screen.

LostGamer has plenty of video game GeoGuessr variants on its site, too, allowing players to experience the game on the maps of World of Warcraft, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, Grand Theft Auto V, and others. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The best “Batman” build in Elden Ring, explained
A dark figure of a Tarnished stands in a cave, designed to look like Batman.
Category: Elden Ring
Elden Ring
The best “Batman” build in Elden Ring, explained
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue May 5, 2024
Read Article The best Dual Katana build in Elden Ring
A Tarnished dual wields an Uchigatana and Rivers of Blood in Elden Ring.
Category: Elden Ring
Elden Ring
The best Dual Katana build in Elden Ring
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue May 3, 2024
Read Article Elden Ring creator confirms fate of future DLC—and fans might not be happy
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree screencap with a huge temple shown in the background dropped over by that traditional, recognizable golden glow of the Elden Ring.
Category: Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Elden Ring creator confirms fate of future DLC—and fans might not be happy
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The best “Batman” build in Elden Ring, explained
A dark figure of a Tarnished stands in a cave, designed to look like Batman.
Category: Elden Ring
Elden Ring
The best “Batman” build in Elden Ring, explained
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue May 5, 2024
Read Article The best Dual Katana build in Elden Ring
A Tarnished dual wields an Uchigatana and Rivers of Blood in Elden Ring.
Category: Elden Ring
Elden Ring
The best Dual Katana build in Elden Ring
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue May 3, 2024
Read Article Elden Ring creator confirms fate of future DLC—and fans might not be happy
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree screencap with a huge temple shown in the background dropped over by that traditional, recognizable golden glow of the Elden Ring.
Category: Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Elden Ring creator confirms fate of future DLC—and fans might not be happy
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 2, 2024
Author
Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.