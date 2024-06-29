How to get the Lightning Scorpion Charm in Elden Ring

When you create or follow specific builds in Elden Ring, some items propel its power by giving it that boost of endgame damage that it needs—like the talisman that finds its way into nearly every Lightning-based build: The Lightning Scorpion Charm.

Recommended Videos

Where to find the Lightning Scorpion Charm in Elden Ring

The place where you find the talisman. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lightning Scorpion Charm is a powerful endgame talisman in Elden Ring that boosts your Lightning damage output. You can find this talisman midway through the game if you take a quick detour to Mt.Gelmir before entering Leyndell. Before you climb up the volcano itself, make sure to scout around the base of the mountain to find Wyndham Catacombs.

This dungeon is located towards the southeastern part of Mt. Gelmir and is as confusing as you would expect catacombs to be. Explore the dungeon until you come across a room covered by a white fog wall. To progress past this point, you will need a Stonesword Key. If you have one in your possession, use it on the Imp Statue nearby to dispel the fog wall.

This will allow you access to the previously inaccessible room. Look around the area to find the Lightning Scorpion Charm. This is a very useful item in several endgame builds.

How to use the Lightning Scorpion Charm in Elden Ring

The charm that makes Lightning builds possible. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Equipping the Lightning Scorpion Charm nets you a 12 percent flat damage bonus to all your Lightning damage as long as this talisman is equipped. This stacks multiplicatively with other sources of Lightning damage bonuses, such as the Lightning-Shrouded Cracked Tear, making it great for Incantation builds.

The best way to use the Lightning Scorpion Charm would be in builds that use Lightning-based Ashes of War or Incantations. There are a few powerful new options introduced in Shadow of the Erdtree, such as Bayle’s Flame Lightning and Knight’s Lightning Spear. This talisman also affects Lightning-based buffs like Lightning Armament and Electrocharge.

If your build involves using a weapon that innately deals Lightning damage, like the Bolt of Gransax, the Lightning Scorpion Charm will increase the weapon’s Lightning damage as well. However, this boost will not apply to the physical damage output of the weapon.

The only downside to using the Lightning Scorpion Charm is that you take 10 percent more physical damage from all sources. However, this damage is negligible as long as you wear armor with high physical resistance, so the tradeoff is worthwhile.