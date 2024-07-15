How to get the Blessing of Marika in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree considerably ramps up the difficulty of the base game. To stay alive, you might have to maintain a collection of consumables beyond your healing flasks. One of the most powerful consumable items is the Blessing of Marika. This is how you get it.

Where to find the Blessing of Marika in Elden Ring

The Blessing of Marika is a unique consumable introduced in Shadow of the Erdtree. Consuming this item heals all of your ailments and completely restores your health and FP. As such, acquiring one of them in Elden Ring is quite difficult, especially since there are only three locations in the Realm of Shadow where you can find them.

Each location of the Blessing of Marika will lead you to different challenges, some requiring you to defeat enemies, while others will have you search through specific locations.

First Blessing of Marika location

The first Blessing location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Blessing of Marika is in the starting location: the Gravesite Plain. From the starting location, head east to find the Scorched Ruins and its Site of Grace. After activating it, take the main road south and follow it until it turns east, going down the slope. Continue along the path as it turns back north to find the Church of Consolation.

There are a couple of camps full of enemies here. Avoid or kill them and then head northwest of the Church of Consolation to find a small cave. Defeat the soldiers in the cave and pick up your first Blessing of Marika.

Second Blessing of Marika location

The second Blessing location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second Blessing of Marika can be acquired only after you reach the Scadu Altus. Take the main road south, heading past the Moorth Ruins. You should encounter a Ghostflame Dragon in battle with some Messmer Soldiers next. Run past them and head under the archway to find the Fort of Reprimand. Instead of entering the fort, take a quick detour to the left.

Go around the Fort of Reprimand until you find a body near the edge of the cliff. This body holds the second Blessing of Marika.

Third Blessing of Marika location

The third Blessing location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The third and final Blessing of Marika can be found in the Hinterland, which lies to the northeast of the Shadow Keep. Start from the Hinterland Site of Grace and make your way east to the nearby Hinterland Bridge. Right before you get there, you should come across familiar faces from the base game: Tree Sentinels, and there are two of them.

This time, you can fight the Tree Sentinels one by one. Defeating both of them will grant you Runes and your final Blessing of Marika.

