How to get Swollen Grape in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

The rapture of madness comes easily to all who want it. Even into the realms of the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. Except, down here, Swollen Grapes provide the catalyst for exceptional consumable power. Let’s farm up as many as we can.

Where to find Swollen Grapes in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

We’ll need some big, bug-eyed monsters for these grapes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Three Swollen Grapes are found in Midra’s Manse, a dungeon found on the southern part of the Abyssal Woods in Shadow of the Erdtree. However, if you want more, you’ll need to defeat the Aging Untouchables, the terrifying enemies who chase you down when they spot you.

The most guaranteed source of Swollen Grapes in Shadow of the Erdtree is from Midra’s Manse, where Midra, Lord of the Frenzied Flame lies. These three—one at the entrance, two near the chimney in the dining room—can be just plucked off of corpses with no strings attached.

Needing more requires some tactics and a whole lot of timing. Despite what all of the warnings say, you can actually defeat the Aging Untouchables. To do so, let one spot you and enter chase mode. You may want to try to dodge the teleport or let it lay you out and let the first attack miss. Then, when they swing their wand to hit you with their deadly command grab, you have to parry it. The timing is weird, since they can vary their approach, but if you parry right as the wand raises you should be in a good spot. Riposte afterward until they go down.

Most Untouchables drop Swollen Grapes on death. However, a handful have more specific drops, like Surging Frenzied Flame or the Aged One’s Talisman. We found that the ones on the trail to Midra’s Manse dropped them consistently. But these guys don’t respawn. You’re going to have a relatively limited quantity of these Grapes per run.

What are Swollen Grapes used for in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

An unpredictable item for mad souls. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Swollen Grapes are a crafting material used for the Surging Frenzied Flame consumable, an item that spends FP to create a little disco ball of madness alongside Spiritgrave Stones. This item is very useful for Madness builds and controlling space in PvP. However, its use in PvE is slightly limited, as enemies are less likely to be scared of being randomly staggered.

There’s a very limited quantity of Swollen Grapes, so use these items wisely. Spiritgrave Stones are a slightly easier material to find, thankfully. You’ll find chunks of those scattered along Gravesite Plain. You can pick up a limited quantity of Flames in the Abyssal Woods, but not enough to make them a consistent part of your kit.

