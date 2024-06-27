How to get Boiled Crab in Elden Ring

With Shadow of the Erdtree upon us, you will need to master Elden Ring once again. Having every advantage you can get before entering the Land of Shadows is ideal, and one such item will save you in a pinch: Boiled Crab. This is how you can acquire the item.

Where to get Boiled Crab in Elden Ring

The man with the seafood. Image via FromSoftware

Boiled Crab is a consumable item in Elden Ring. As is with most consumable items of high quality, acquiring these, especially en masse, can be quite difficult. However, there is one NPC that dwells in the base game who is very generous with his supply: Blackguard Big Boggart. You can find him in Boilprawn Shack in the middle of the Liurnia of the Lakes region.

Getting to his supply can be trickier than it initially seems. First, you will want to speak to Rya who waits near a gazebo directly to the southeast of Boilprawn Shack. Talking to her will yield her questline, which involves returning her necklace after finding the thief who did it. This quest will then take you to Boggart in Boilprawn Shack.

You can then talk to Boggart and pay him 1000 Runes to buy the necklace from him. Alternatively, you can choose to kill Boggart and take the necklace by force, but we don’t recommend that. Not only will you lose your chance to buy his Boiled Crab, but it will also alter the Dung Eater questline later in the story.

Returning the necklace to Rya will end her quest (for now) and allow you to befriend Boggart. Once you become friends, you can then buy his stock of Boiled Prawns and Boiled Crab.

Alternate ways of acquiring Boiled Crab in Elden Ring

With the difficulty spike in Shadow of the Erdtree, it would be helpful to know other ways of acquiring Boiled Crab for yourself. The primary method of doing so is still purchasing them through Boggart, but he will not wait in the Boilprawn Shack forever. Depending on the progress you have made in the main storyline, Boggart will then move to the outskirts of Leyndell.

These ladies have you covered. Image via FromSoftware

This is also where Boggart’s questline ties in with the Dung Eater, which eventually brings about his grisly end. Iif you reload the area upon his death, you can pick up his Bell Bearing and take it back to Roundtable Hold. You can then give the Bell Bearing to the Twin Maiden Husks to access Boggart’s stock of Boiled Crab at any time.

These are the only methods to acquire Boiled Crab, and you can hold up to 99 of them at a time and also store up to 600 for later.

