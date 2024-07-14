Image Credit: Bethesda
A Tarnished uses the Rivers of Blood Weapon Skill, Corpse Piler, in the Consecrated Snowfield.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Elden Ring

How to get Ash of War Blood Tax in Elden Ring

A powerful new DLC Ash of War.
Image of Anish Nair
Anish Nair
|
Published: Jul 14, 2024 02:30 pm

Several new spells and weapons were introduced in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for Elden Ring. While the brand-new additions are quite powerful in their own right, sometimes the older ones hold their own. One of the classic examples of this is the Blood Tax Ash of War.

Where to find Ash of War: Blood Tax in Elden Ring

mohgwyn palace map location in elden ring
The outskirts of Mohgwyn Palace is where you want to be. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blood Tax can be found upon reaching a certain area in Elden Ring. The first step to finding the Ash of War is to find and make your way to Mohgwyn Palace, a hidden area that also serves as the entry point to the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Getting here is no easy feat, however, and there are different methods to do so.

First method: Find the teleporter

The primary way of finding Mohgwyn Palace is through a teleporter found in the overworld. However, this happens only towards the endgame because you will have to access the optional area, Consecrated Snowfield, to find it. Once you get to the Yelough Anix Ruins, defeat the invading Sanguine Noble, and the nearby teleporter will activate.

Simply go through the portal, and you should arrive close to the Palace Approach Ledge-Road Site of Grace near the lake of blood.

Second method: Progress Varre’s quest

If you want to access Mohgwyn Palace faster, you can do so by progressing through White Mask Varre’s questline until you reach the Rose Church in Liurnia of the Lakes. He will then give you the Festering Bloody Finger and ask you to invade other players. Once you defeat three players, Varre grants you the Lord of Blood’s Favor and asks you to soak it in the blood of a maiden.

You can do so by interacting with a Finger Maiden’s corpse. Bring it back to Varre and he will then grant you the Pureblood Knight’s Medal, which can be used to teleport to Mohgwyn Palace.

Acquiring the Ash of War: Blood Tax

Map showcase highlighting the Ash of War Blood Tax in Elden Ring
Head to this spot to find the Ash of War. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you’re at Mohgwyn Palace, make your way to the northern section of the lake of blood, right down the path from the Palace Approach-Ledge Site of Grace. You will find a cave here inhabited by enemies and a certain Teardrop Scarab. You’ll know you’ve found the right place if you find a group of patrolling Albinaurics nearby.

Enter the cave and defeat the enemies, including Albinaurics that will attack you from behind, then take out the Teardrop Scarab to find the Ash of War: Blood Tax.

Anish Nair
Anish Nair
Freelance gaming writer for Dot Esports. An avid gamer of 25 years with a soft spot for RPGs and strategy games. Esports writer for 2 years and a watcher for 12 years. Aspiring author. Dad to a host of animals. Usually found trying to climb ranks in Dota 2, plundering the seas in Sea of Thieves, hunting large monsters in Monster Hunter World, or mining rare minerals in Deep Rock Galactic.