How to complete Moore’s quest in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Moore is a true Dark Souls character in Elden Ring. Tragic through and through, he is one of the many followers of Miquella, tracing his steps in the Lands of Shadow. Moore’s quest is a simple one but it requires a lot of traveling. Here’s how to solve it.

How to solve Moore’s quest in Shadow of the Erdtree

Moore first appears as a Merchant in front of Belurat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Moore’s quest requires you to travel a bit throughout the Lands of Shadow, searching for the Forager’s Cookbooks. Here’s everything you need to do to successfully clear Moore’s questline.

1. Speak to Moore at the Main Gate Cross Grace

Moore will be sitting surrounded by a variety of items near the Main Gate Cross Grace. You’ll find him there alongside Ansbach, another ominous character. Speak to Moore and exhaust his dialogue, then proceed to the Pillar Path Cross Grace.

2. Speak to Thiollier at the Pillar Path Cross Grace

Here, all you’ll have to do is exhaust Thiollier‘s dialogue and return to Moore at the Main Gate Cross Grace. Thiollier has his own quest line as well so pay attention to its details, too.

3. Speak to Moore again and obtain the Black Syrup

Once you’ve returned, exhaust Moore’s dialogue once more and you should be rewarded with the Black Syrup. Then proceed with the quest as follows:

4. Find the six Forager’s Cookbooks

Now, the hunt for the Forager’s Cookbooks can begin. They are found at these locations, primarily in the Gravesite Plain:

Six Forager Cookbooks are found in the wild, and the sevent awarded by Moore himself. Screenshot by Dot Esports

5. Return to Moore again and collect the seventh Forager’s Cookbook

Moore will still be at the Main Gate Cross Grace and will award you with the seventh Forager’s Cookbook after you’ve obtained the other six. Now, time for Shadow Keep.

6. Enter the Shadow Keep to break Miquella’s Charm

When you approach the Shadow Keep’s entrance you will be told that “Somewhere a Great Rune has broken.” This signifies that Miquella’s Charm has been broken, and his followers now enter a special phase of their quests. Once you’ve done so, go back to Moore again, who is still residing at the Main Gate Cross Grace.

7. Speak to Moore and choose between ‘stay sad forever’ or ‘put it behind you.’

Moore will be part of Leda’s squad at Enir-Ilim if you tell him to “put it behind him.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

Speaking to Moore for the final time has two different options and, thus, two different results. Telling Moore to “stay sad forever” causes him to seemingly commit suicide. His dead body can be found near the Church of the Crusade in Scadu Altus, and from it, you can loot Moore’s Bell Bearing, the Verdigris Armor, and Verdigris Greatshield.

On the other hand, telling Moore to “put it behind you” gives him additional hope, and the player won’t see him until they enter Enir-Ilim and fight Needle Knight Leda and her allies in the penultimate encounter before the final boss. Moore will be part of the team fighting you, making the ordeal much more challenging. After you’ve killed Leda and her companions, you’ll find their dead bodies scattered around the same room you’ve just fought them in, alongside numerous items. From Moore, you get all the same as above.

Selecting “I don’t know” lets Moore stay where he was, though apparently, if you progress through the game after this choice, he seemingly just joins Leda anyway, and the quest goes on the same as if you’d picked “put it behind you.”