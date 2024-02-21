Category:
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC reportedly coming in June

Not long now.
Published: Feb 20, 2024 08:58 pm
Hype for the previously-announced Elden Ring DLC has hit overdrive after Bandai Namco and FromSoftware revealed the premiere for the Shadow of the Erdtree trailer is imminent—and we may even have a release date locked already.

The Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is reportedly set to arrive on Friday, June 21, according to a Dealabs Magazine report that went live shortly after FromSoftware announced a gameplay trailer was on the way. The insider report, which Dot Esports has translated, states that June 21 is the most likely release date for several reasons, not least of which is that a number of Elden Ring special editions are lined up for that day.

The two editions, according to Dealabs reporter Billbil-kun, will include a Game of the Year Edition set at €80 (approx. $86 USD) and a Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition for €260 ($280 USD). Both will reportedly include the new DLC. Players who already own the full game will be able to buy the DLC separately, but a price has not been revealed at this time.

While this date is purely speculative, it’s a solid theory that the DLC will drop simultaneously, assuming all remains on track at FromSoftware. Hype for Shadow of the Erdtree has been growing since devs began teasing the update early last year, with some originally believing February 2024 would be when the DLC arrives.

More recently, fans were alerted to a Steam update on Jan. 14 that added a new app to the Elden Ring product line. Last month’s update only fueled even more hype ahead of the trailer announcement on Feb. 20. While some thought February was the best month for Shadow of the Erdtree to drop—as it marks the anniversary of the game’s launch—it’s highly unlikely the DLC will shadow-drop alongside tomorrow’s trailer.

FromSoftware parent company Kadokawa revealed the DLC’s development was still ongoing in November 2023, but now, fans will be hungrier than ever for the next update. The trailer for Shadow of the Erdtree will go live at 8:30am CT tomorrow.

