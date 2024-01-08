Elden Ring is running on 3DS—just about as well as you’d expect

Game streaming can make a lot of things possible, but one thing that you probably didn’t expect to see is a game like Elden Ring running on a Nintendo 3DS. Well, here we are—the future is now.

To kick off 2024 on the Elden Ring subreddit, one tech-savvy user shared a clip of them playing Elden Ring on a handheld 3DS device. The clever troll didn’t gloat about their achievement, instead just asking why Morgott the Omen King was frozen in battle. I’d wager it might have something to do with the device.

After Elden Ring fans quickly realized something was going on, the poster explained that the game was running on 3DS via game streaming with Pinbox. Using this app you can cast the game from a PC to be displayed on the 3DS; however, it is not playable in the slightest. Honestly, it probably plays better than if the game was ported natively to the Nintendo handheld.

It took three hours for the user to get the game streaming on 3DS, but given how incredible the spectacle is, we’d say the result was well worth it. It’s worth noting that Elden Ring isn’t even available on Nintendo’s most powerful device to date, the Switch, but maybe with the release of a successor it could be time for the game to get its port.

FromSoftware has in the past ported its games over to the Nintendo Switch. Dark Souls Remastered is available to purchase and play right now, but we’d suggest you take a look at how it runs before opting for this over a PC, PlayStation, or Xbox copy of the game. To no surprise, Nintendo’s handheld doesn’t quite hold up.

Perhaps seeing this ridiculous post will inspire other Elden Ring fans to bring the game to bizarre devices in the future. For now, we can sit back and admire this hilarious 12-second clip as something we never expected to see.