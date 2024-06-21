Elden Ring DLC instantly takes over Steam—but Banana shapes as scariest boss

Elden Ring’s highly anticipated Shadow of the Erdtree expansion has launched into instant success, becoming a top Steam seller within the first few hours of its release.

Recommended Videos

The DLC has already clocked up impressive player numbers, with over 550,000 diving into the new content⁠—a metric that could potentially challenge Elden Ring’s original peak player count of over 950,000 this weekend. Shadow of the Erdtree has already enjoyed a bunch of love coming in from players too, regardless of the fact many haven’t been able to completely explore the sheer amount of content the expansion provides.

This is what’s challenging Elden Ring right now—a clickable banana. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While the hype for the new FromSoftware expansion is undeniable, with over half a million players venturing into the Lands Between again, a surprising twist actually lies atop the Steam charts. Despite all the fervor around Elden Ring, a game called Banana currently holds the number one position for the most played game on the charts. Banana is a clicker game where players click on, as the name implies, a banana to earn points and unlock virtual themed items.

Every three and 18 hours, the player gets a random banana dropped into their Steam inventory, all of which are community-made. These bananas can be sold on the Steam Marketplace, with rare pull fetching high prices. However, a majority of them sell for just a few cents.

For those looking to get the expansion (and help Elden Ring challenge Banana), keep in mind to access the DLC’s content, there are two pre-requisite shardbearers, Mohg and Radahn, you’ll need to conqueror before being able to visit the Land of Shadow. We’re putting this out there since around 60 percent of the player base is still yet to beat him.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy