Few builds in Elden Ring are as flashy and destructive as a Godskin-themed build. Using the Gloam-Eyed Queen’s weapon, the Godslayer’s Greatsword, as the central theme of this build, you can harness the awesome power of the God-devouring Black Flames for yourself.

The best Godslayer’s Greatsword build in Elden Ring

The main weapon of this build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Godslayer’s Greatsword is a Colossal Sword in Elden Ring. Unlike other Colossal Swords, this one is quite light and has a higher Dexterity scaling. Along with its weapon skill, The Queen’s Black Flame, this build will utilize other Godskin Apostle Incantations, so having the Godslayer’s Seal on hand is necessary.

Even though there have been no new Black Flame Incantations in Shadow of the Erdtree, this build will hold its own against everything the DLC has to offer. If you’re currently using a different build, respec your character before getting started.

Build parameters Requirements Recommended level 150 or more Primary stats Dexterity, Faith Secondary stats Strength Weapons Godslayer’s Greatsword

Godslayer’s Seal Armor Godskin Noble Set Talismans Flock’s Canvas Talisman

Fire Scorpion Charm

Shard of Alexander

Ancestral Spirit’s Horn Weapon skills The Queen’s Black Flame Additional spells Golden Vow

Black Flame Ritual

Black Flame’s Protection

Noble Presence

Scouring Black Flame

Stat distribution

The main stats of the build are Faith and Dexterity, so getting them both to 40 first is ideal. Next, invest points into Vigor up to 40 for survivability and Endurance to 30 for stamina. Get your Mind up to 20 for FP and Strength to 20 to meet weapon prerequisites. Your Dexterity will be good enough at the 40 soft cap, while your Faith should be increased to 42.

This is what your endgame stats should look like:

Vigor: 50

50 Mind: 30

30 Endurance: 30

30 Strength: 20

20 Dexterity: 40

40 Intelligence: Base level

Base level Faith: 42

42 Arcane: Base level

With 20 Mind, this build should cap out at around Rune Level 180. Since you will be using a lot of Incantations, boosting Mind up to 30 with subsequent levels will be quite helpful to sustain FP costs. Your Faith should hit at least 42 to meet the prerequisite for Black Flame Ritual.

Crystal Tear concoction

The best Crystal Tear for any endgame build is the Bloodsucking Cracked Tear. While this effect boosts your damage output by 20 percent, it also drains your health per second. You can mitigate this drain by allocating more healing flasks or adding a healing Incantation to your arsenal.

The other Tear for this build is the Flame-Shrouding Cracked Tear. This effect increases your Fire damage output by 20 percent and stacks fully with the Fire Scorpion Charm. All of your Black Flame attacks and Incantations deal Fire damage, thus benefitting from this buff.

Incantation list

This build uses five different Incantations.

Golden Vow: Increases your attack and defense stats.

Increases your attack and defense stats. Black Flame Ritual: Summons a circle of Black Flames to burn enemies.

Summons a circle of Black Flames to burn enemies. Black Flame’s Protection: Buffs with Black Flames to boost physical damage negation.

Buffs with Black Flames to boost physical damage negation. Noble Presence: Repels nearby enemies away with a Black Flame-infused shockwave.

Repels nearby enemies away with a Black Flame-infused shockwave. Scouring Black Flame: Launches Black Flames in a forward sweeping arc.

Gear breakdown

The main weapon of this build is the Godslayer’s Greatsword. It deals a mix of physical and Fire damage, scaling with Dexterity and Faith. The Queen’s Black Flame weapon skill sets your enemies ablaze with Black Flames and applies a debuff that burns their health over time.

On your offhand, you will be wielding the Godslayer’s Seal. This Sacred Seal increases the damage of your Black Flame Incantations by an additional 10 percent and scales well with your Faith stat. However, this Seal does not boost the power of Noble Presence.

The Godskin Noble Set will buff your Noble Presence, with each piece boosting the damage of the Incantation by five percent. If you equip the full set, your Noble Presence’s damage will be increased by 20 percent in total.

Talisman breakdown

Four talismans work perfectly for this build:

The Flock’s Canvas Talisman is a must-have for any build that utilizes Incantations. Equipping this talisman will increase the power of your Incantations by eight percent, fully stacking with other damage buffs you have.

is a must-have for any build that utilizes Incantations. Equipping this talisman will increase the power of your Incantations by eight percent, fully stacking with other damage buffs you have. The Fire Scorpion Charm increases your Fire damage output by 12 percent. This boost affects your weapon’s fire damage, its weapon skill, and your Black Flame Incantations.

increases your Fire damage output by 12 percent. This boost affects your weapon’s fire damage, its weapon skill, and your Black Flame Incantations. The Shard of Alexander boosts your skill damage, directly increasing the damage output of the Queen’s Black Flame by 15 percent.

boosts your skill damage, directly increasing the damage output of the Queen’s Black Flame by 15 percent. The Ancestral Spirit’s Horn helps you sustain your FP costs while you spam your Incantations. Every time you defeat enemies in the vicinity, you recover three FP per kill.

