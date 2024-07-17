All Hefty Cracked Pot locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree introduces several new items and cookbooks to its crafting system. One of the harder-to-find crafting components is the Hefty Cracked Pot, giant cracked remains that can be used to make new consumables. This is how you can find them.

Where to find Hefty Cracked Pots in Elden Ring

Hefty Cracked Pots can be found at different locations scattered throughout the Realm of Shadow in Shadow of the Erdtree. These massive Cracked Pots are used to craft Hefty Pots of varying elements and afflictions in Elden Ring and are limited in number. There are 10 Hefty Cracked Pots to find, with some locations holding multiple Cracked Pots.

First Hefty Cracked Pot location

Head to the marker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Hefty Cracked Pot is relatively easy to find. Once you head out from the starting location at Gravesite Plain, go east until you get to the main connecting road between the north and south sections of the area. Take the road north until you get to the Scorched Ruins, where you should notice two sides to the main building.

From the Scorched Ruins Site of Grace, go south until you cross the arch, then turn left and climb up to higher ground. After fighting off a group of shadows, you’ll notice a body hanging off to the side that holds the first Hefty Cracked Pot.

Second Hefty Cracked Pot location

Belurat Gaol holds three pots. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second Hefty Cracked Pot can be found past the Scorched Ruins. From the nearby Site of Grace, head north past the Furnace Golem until you reach a pool of water with a Ghostflame Dragon. Head west from the Dragon until you find the entrance to Belurat Gaol.

Once you enter Belurat Gaol, you should see several hanging pots. Carefully make your way down the main route until you find a path to jump onto one of the pots. Then, carefully roll down the pots until you reach a wooden platform with a chest on it. Open the chest to find the second Hefty Cracked Pot.

Third Hefty Cracked Pot location

The third Hefty Cracked Pot is also found in Belurat Gaol, but it’s further away from the second pot. As you progress through the main Gaol, you’ll come across a bridge that leads to the final section of the dungeon. The bridge will break when you step on it, but soldier on. As you keep going, you’ll enter a room full of giant Jars, as shown below.

The massive Jar room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Navigate through the maze of Jars until you can make your way atop some of them. You should find the third Hefty Cracked Pot on a corpse on top of a group of clustered Jars.

Fourth Hefty Cracked Pot location

The fourth Hefty Cracked Pot is also the final Cracked Pot found in Belurat Gaol, which lies inside the same room of giant Jars. From the spot where you found the previous Hefty Cracked Pot, get back to ground level and move toward the outskirts of the room. Behind some Jars on the outer edge, you’ll find a way up to another section of Jars.

Atop these Jars, you’ll find your fourth Hefty Cracked Pot.

Fifth Hefty Cracked Pot location

The first of two pots. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fifth Hefty Cracked Pot is the first of two Hefty Cracked Pots found down in Bonny Village. Getting to Bonny Village is not as straightforward as it seems, though. You’ll have to find the underground passage that connects to this location in the Moorth Ruins. Traverse through the underground tunnel to come out of a well in Bonny Village.

Once you’re here, activate the nearby Site of Grace and move south toward the broken bridge. Before you reach the bridge, take a quick right to find a giant Jar. Climb to the top to find the fifth Hefty Cracked Pot.

Sixth Hefty Cracked Pot location

The second of two pots. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The sixth Hefty Cracked Pot is also found in Bonny Village, quite close to where you found the previous Cracked Pot. From your previous location, head to the broken bridge and get to the other side. You should see another bridge before you that takes you to the Whipping Hut. Turn left before the intact bridge to find a shed with a few enemies.

Defeat the enemies and head on below the shed to find your sixth Hefty Cracked Pot.

Seventh Hefty Cracked Pot location

Find the pots on the cliff face. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The seventh Hefty Cracked Pot is found a little ways away from Bonny Village. From the main Site of Grace, take the path south over the intact wooden bridge to the bottom. Continue south until you reach a cave that leads you to the Bonny Gaol. You can head into the dungeon and activate the Site of Grace first, then come back out to the entrance.

Near the entrance, you should see two pots hanging from the side of the cliff. Jump on one of them to descend to an empty cell below. A corpse here holds the seventh Hefty Cracked Pot.

Eighth Hefty Cracked Pot location

Defeat the Troll. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The eighth Hefty Cracked Pot will take you all the way down to the Cerulean Coast. The fastest way to get here is from the southeast route from the Castle Front Site of Grace. Keep going until you find a place to jump down, then keep dropping several levels until you make it to the bottom of the ravine.

This should open up Cerulean Coast, so immediately head south to get to the Site of Grace. Then, keep going south-southwest, past the Ghostflame Dragon, until you encounter a Troll throwing pots. Defeat the Troll to get the Hefty Cracked Pot.

Ninth Hefty Cracked Pot location

Head to the bottom of the cliff. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The ninth Hefty Cracked Pot is found in the Lamenter’s Gaol, which lies to the northwest of the Cerulean Coast Site of Grace. Make your way into the dungeon and traverse through it until you find a massive room full of Living Jars. In the center of the room, you should find a raised platform with three smaller Jars standing together.

These Jars won’t attack you unless you attack, so quickly pick up the Hefty Cracked Pot from between them and head out.

Tenth Hefty Cracked Pot location

A lot of enemies to defeat here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final Hefty Cracked Pot is found in the Shadow Keep. From the Storehouse, First Floor Site of Grace, go left into the room with the Rune Arc. Then, take the elevator down and traverse the hallway. You’ll eventually enter a room full of broken Jars and Living Jar enemies ready to attack. Defeat them and search the nearby beds.

You should find the final Hefty Cracked Pot on a corpse lying on a bed.

