All Ghostflame Dragon locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree introduces several new enemies that pose new challenges for returning players. One of the tougher creatures to take down in the earlier stages of the DLC is the Ghostflame Dragon. There are a few that stalk the land, this is how you can find them.

Where to find Ghostflame Dragons in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

There are three different Ghostflame Dragons in Shadow of the Erdtree that prowl the Realm of Shadow. All of them are more or less similar in terms of damage and health. You will encounter them at different stages of the game in Elden Ring depending on how many bosses you defeated and which areas you have unlocked.

Once you’re ready to fight the Ghostflame Dragons, read on to know where you can find each one.

First Ghostflame Dragon location

Here be dragons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Ghostflame Dragon is quite close to your starting location. Begin from the Gravesite Plain Site of Grace and head towards the main road to your east. From here, take the road north until you reach the Scorched Ruins. Keep going north past the Scorched Ruins Site of Grace and the patrolling Furnace Golem until you reach the Three-Path Cross Site of Grace.

Rest here before proceeding. Further north, you should see an intersection of roads. The eastern path takes you to Ellac Greatbridge, while the western path will take you past the Run-Down Traveler’s Rest into the Abandoned Ailing Village. Take the western path until you reach the Abandoned Ailing Village, then take a quick left and head down.

You should find a massive pool of water here, and in the middle of it lies your first Ghostflame Dragon. It will be asleep, so attack it once to begin the fight.

Second Ghostflame Dragon location

Here be dragons, too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second Ghostflame Dragon can only be accessed after you reach Scadu Altus. Starting from the previous Ghostflame Dragon, take the road back from the Abandoned Ailing Village to the intersection. This time, take the eastern road past the Ellac Greatbridge until you reach Castle Ensis. The quickest way to get past here would be defeating Rellana, Twin Moon Knight.

After defeating Rellana, take the exit out of the castle to reach Scadu Altus. Rest at the nearby Highroad Cross Site of Grace before going north. Keep going forward until you reach the intersection and take the southeastern path down until you reach Moorth Ruins. From this point, take the main road south and keep going through the forest until you encounter a battle.

This is where you will find your second Ghostflame Dragon, embroiled in battle with a large group of Messmer Soldiers. You can either choose to charge at the dragon using the soldiers as bait or take out the soldiers before you fight the Ghostflame Dragon.

We recommend the latter since the soldiers will keep interfering in your battle with the dragon.

Third Ghostflame Dragon location

Third dragon location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The third and final Ghostflame Dragon will take some exploring to find. To start with, head back to the Castle Front Site of Grace and go west until you can find a series of platforms to hop down into Ellac River. This path will take you through the entirety of the Ellac River, downstream past several enemies, so be prepared before you make the long journey.

Follow the river path south, past the Ulcerated Tree Spirit, until you get to a series of caverns. Hop across the ledges, and you will eventually come across a couple of waterfalls. Continue along the path, preferably on horseback, until you reach the mouth of the river at the bottom. When you finally make it out, you should be at the Cerulean Coast.

Once here, go straight south to find the Cerulean Coast Site of Grace. Rest up here and keep traversing south across the watery coast until you encounter your final Ghostflame Dragon.

Defeating the Ghostflame Dragons

Felling one is quite a challenge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At first glance, battling a Ghostflame Dragon is tougher than fighting regular dragon bosses. They move and react faster whilst adding a couple of new attacks to their moveset. Battling them from a distance is recommended, but they can quickly close the gap. If you must fight them at melee range, stick to their sides and watch out for tail swipes.

The best way to deal with them is by exploiting their weakness: Holy damage. Combine your strongest Holy damage moves with strong stance-breaking attacks to quickly stagger them. Once they’re stance-broken, they should be open to a strong counterattack. Rinse and repeat while you whittle them down and you should have your Dragon Hearts eventually.

