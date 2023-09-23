When do you receive Squad Battles rewards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Squad Battles in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team are a great way to earn packs and coins, but when do you receive the rewards for your efforts?

EA made significant changes to Squad Battles in EA FC 24, with the half-length reducing from six minutes to four and the total amount of matches to play dropping from 40 to 32—which almost halves the amount of time it takes to get through all your games.

Squad Battles are on a weekly reset, giving you seven days to complete your matches and climb the leaderboards before the process starts all over again, which is also when you receive any rewards you have earned.

But when exactly does the Squad Battles refresh happen, and when should you expect to receive your rewards? We have the answers.

What time are Squad Battles rewards in EA FC 24 released?

The menu shows everything you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can claim Squad Battles rewards at 9 AM BST/3 AM CT/4 AM ET/1 AM PT by either logging into Ultimate Team on your console, or by using the Web App or Companion App on mobile.

You can always check how long is left until Squad Battles reset by navigating to the Squad Battles section in EA FC 24, which displays how much time remains in the current round.

How to check your Squad Battles rewards in EA FC 24

Work your way through the ranks. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Different ranks in Squad Battles result in different rewards, so it’s always best to keep tabs on how you’re doing and how far off the next level you are to see if the additional rewards are worth your attention.

To check on your current rank, hit the “Play Squad Battles” button on the menu. You’ll transition to the “Opponent Select” screen, and you then need to navigate to the “Your Rank” screen with RB on Xbox or R1 on PlayStation.

Here, you’ll see a chart of all the Squad Battles ranks and the available rewards. You can scroll through the rewards to see the different ranks, and you can see your current rank in the top-right corner alongside your matches played and Weekly Points total.

In the image above, the rank is “Gold 1”, with the next highest level being “Elite 3”.

How to get better Squad Battles rewards in EA FC 24

Higher difficulty means better rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The higher your rank in Squad Battles, the better the rewards you’ll get. There are several ways you can maximize your Weekly Points total in order to get as many benefits as possible.

First, play as many matches as you can. With the weekly total reduced to 32 matches and the reduction in half-length, it will take around four hours of game time to play all the matches, and more matches means more points.

Of those matches, 30 will be games against randomly selected teams from other players, while two are special matches that yield higher rewards. These two matches are against a specially selected squad and the current Team of the Week, and they yield the best Points rewards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Squad Battles, so always be sure to complete them.

Finally, you will receive additional Points at the end of a Squad Battles match based on your performance and difficulty level. At World Class difficulty and above, your squad will receive a multiplier, but make sure to play at a level where you’re confident you can win.

