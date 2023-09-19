Top 50 rated EA FC 24 players

EA FC 24 may no longer carry the FIFA title, but its authenticity remains intact, especially when it comes to player ratings.
In the world of soccer, not all players stand on the same pedestal. Stars like Kylian Mbappe, Sam Kerr, and Erling Haaland are today shining brightest in the prime of their careers. On the other hand, legends like Cristiano Ronaldo are approaching the later stages of their careers, not dominating as they once did.
The player ratings in EA FC 24 aim to capture this real-world dynamic. With more than fully licensed 9,000 players on the roster, they can’t all be rated the same.
Out of all these players, 50 of them from different countries and teams have the highest ratings, making them stand out from the others.
Who are the highest-rated players in EA FC 24?
The four highest-rated players in EA FC 24 are Kylian Mbappe, Alexia Putellas, Erling Haaland, and Kevin De Bruyne. All of them have a stellar overall rating of 91, the highest there is.
Aitana Bonmati, Lionel Messi, Sam Kerr, Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois, Harry Kane, Caroline Graham Hansen, and Robert Lewandowski are a close second with an overall rating of 90. The other 38 players in the top 50 fall between an overall rating of 89 to 87, cementing their place as the cream of the crop.
Each of them has different strengths. For example, Sam Kerr excels in Shooting and Dribbling, while Bruno Fernandes has exceptional Passing. But they’re all rock solid overall. You can find the full list below.
EA FC 24’s Top 50 rated players
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Rating
|One
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|ST
|91
|Two
|Alexia Putellas
|Barcelona
|CM
|91
|Three
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|ST
|91
|Four
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|CM
|91
|Five
|Aitana Bonmati
|Barcelona
|CM
|90
|Six
|Lionel Messi
|Inter Miami
|CF
|90
|Seven
|Sam Kerr
|Chelsea
|ST
|90
|Eight
|Karim Benzema
|Al-Ittihad
|ST
|90
|Nine
|Thibaut Courtois
|Real Madrid
|GK
|90
|10
|Harry Kane
|Bayern Munich
|ST
|90
|11
|Caroline Graham Hansen
|Barcelona
|RW
|90
|12
|Robert Lewandowski
|Barcelona
|ST
|90
|13
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|RW
|89
|14
|Kadidiatou Diani
|Lyon
|RW
|89
|15
|Mapi Leon
|Barcelona
|CB
|89
|16
|Ruben Dias
|Manchester City
|CB
|89
|17
|Vinicius Jr
|Real Madrid
|LW
|89
|18
|Rordi
|Manchester City
|CDM
|89
|19
|Neymar Jr
|PSG
|LW
|89
|20
|Alex Morgan
|San Diego Wave
|ST
|89
|21
|Marc-Andre ter Stegen
|Barcelona
|GK
|89
|22
|Virgil Van Dijk
|Liverpool
|CB
|89
|23
|Alisson
|Liverpool
|GK
|89
|24
|Ada Hegerberg
|Lyon
|ST
|89
|25
|Casemiro
|Manchester United
|CDM
|89
|26
|Irene Paredes
|Barcelona
|CB
|88
|27
|Bruno Fernandes
|Manchester United
|CAM
|88
|28
|Wendie Renard
|Lyon
|CB
|88
|29
|Antoine Griezmann
|Atletico Madrid
|ST
|88
|30
|Victor Osimhen
|Napoli
|ST
|88
|31
|Alexandra Popp
|Wolfsburg
|ST
|88
|32
|Debinha
|Kansas City Current
|CAM
|88
|33
|Bernardo Silva
|Manchester City
|CM
|88
|34
|Federico Valverde
|Real Madrid
|CM
|88
|35
|Sophia Smith
|Portland Thorns
|ST
|88
|36
|Ederson
|Manchester City
|GK
|88
|37
|Guro Reiten
|Chelsea
|LW
|88
|38
|Joshua Kimmich
|Bayern Munich
|CDM
|88
|39
|Jan Oblak
|Atletico Madrid
|GK
|88
|40
|Christiane Endler
|Lyon
|GK
|88
|41
|Marie Katoto
|PSG
|ST
|88
|42
|Patri Guijarro
|Barcelona
|CM
|88
|43
|Fridolina Rolfo
|Barcelona
|LB
|87
|44
|Luka Modric
|Real Madrid
|CM
|87
|45
|Lucy Bronze
|Barcelona
|RB
|87
|46
|Frenkie de Jong
|Barcelona
|CM
|87
|47
|Lautaro Martinez
|Inter Milan
|ST
|87
|48
|Beth Mead
|Arsenal
|RW
|87
|49
|Ewa Pajor
|Wolfsburg
|ST
|87
|50
|Martin Odegaard
|Arsenal
|CAM
|87