Top 50 rated EA FC 24 players

EA FC 24 may no longer carry the FIFA title, but its authenticity remains intact, especially when it comes to player ratings.

In the world of soccer, not all players stand on the same pedestal. Stars like Kylian Mbappe, Sam Kerr, and Erling Haaland are today shining brightest in the prime of their careers. On the other hand, legends like Cristiano Ronaldo are approaching the later stages of their careers, not dominating as they once did.

The player ratings in EA FC 24 aim to capture this real-world dynamic. With more than fully licensed 9,000 players on the roster, they can’t all be rated the same.

Out of all these players, 50 of them from different countries and teams have the highest ratings, making them stand out from the others.

Who are the highest-rated players in EA FC 24?

The four highest-rated players in EA FC 24 are Kylian Mbappe, Alexia Putellas, Erling Haaland, and Kevin De Bruyne. All of them have a stellar overall rating of 91, the highest there is.

Aitana Bonmati, Lionel Messi, Sam Kerr, Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois, Harry Kane, Caroline Graham Hansen, and Robert Lewandowski are a close second with an overall rating of 90. The other 38 players in the top 50 fall between an overall rating of 89 to 87, cementing their place as the cream of the crop.

Each of them has different strengths. For example, Sam Kerr excels in Shooting and Dribbling, while Bruno Fernandes has exceptional Passing. But they’re all rock solid overall. You can find the full list below.

EA FC 24’s Top 50 rated players

RankPlayerClubPositionRating
OneKylian MbappePSGST91
TwoAlexia PutellasBarcelonaCM91
ThreeErling HaalandManchester City ST91
FourKevin De BruyneManchester CityCM91
FiveAitana Bonmati BarcelonaCM90
SixLionel Messi Inter MiamiCF90
SevenSam KerrChelseaST90
EightKarim BenzemaAl-IttihadST90
NineThibaut Courtois Real MadridGK90
10Harry KaneBayern MunichST90
11Caroline Graham HansenBarcelonaRW90
12Robert LewandowskiBarcelonaST90
13Mohamed SalahLiverpool RW89
14Kadidiatou DianiLyonRW89
15Mapi LeonBarcelonaCB89
16Ruben DiasManchester CityCB89
17Vinicius JrReal Madrid LW89
18RordiManchester CityCDM89
19Neymar JrPSGLW89
20Alex MorganSan Diego WaveST89
21Marc-Andre ter StegenBarcelonaGK89
22Virgil Van DijkLiverpool CB89
23AlissonLiverpool GK89
24Ada HegerbergLyonST89
25CasemiroManchester UnitedCDM89
26Irene ParedesBarcelonaCB88
27Bruno FernandesManchester UnitedCAM88
28Wendie RenardLyonCB88
29Antoine GriezmannAtletico Madrid ST88
30Victor OsimhenNapoliST88
31Alexandra PoppWolfsburgST88
32DebinhaKansas City CurrentCAM88
33Bernardo SilvaManchester CityCM88
34Federico ValverdeReal MadridCM88
35Sophia Smith Portland ThornsST88
36EdersonManchester CityGK88
37Guro ReitenChelseaLW88
38Joshua KimmichBayern MunichCDM88
39Jan OblakAtletico MadridGK88
40Christiane EndlerLyonGK88
41Marie KatotoPSGST88
42Patri GuijarroBarcelonaCM88
43Fridolina RolfoBarcelona LB87
44Luka ModricReal MadridCM87
45Lucy BronzeBarcelonaRB87
46Frenkie de JongBarcelonaCM87
47Lautaro MartinezInter MilanST87
48Beth MeadArsenalRW87
49Ewa PajorWolfsburgST87
50Martin OdegaardArsenal CAM87
