Top 50 rated EA FC 24 players

The best of the best.

EA FC 24 may no longer carry the FIFA title, but its authenticity remains intact, especially when it comes to player ratings.

In the world of soccer, not all players stand on the same pedestal. Stars like Kylian Mbappe, Sam Kerr, and Erling Haaland are today shining brightest in the prime of their careers. On the other hand, legends like Cristiano Ronaldo are approaching the later stages of their careers, not dominating as they once did.

The player ratings in EA FC 24 aim to capture this real-world dynamic. With more than fully licensed 9,000 players on the roster, they can’t all be rated the same.

Out of all these players, 50 of them from different countries and teams have the highest ratings, making them stand out from the others.

Who are the highest-rated players in EA FC 24?

The four highest-rated players in EA FC 24 are Kylian Mbappe, Alexia Putellas, Erling Haaland, and Kevin De Bruyne. All of them have a stellar overall rating of 91, the highest there is.

Aitana Bonmati, Lionel Messi, Sam Kerr, Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois, Harry Kane, Caroline Graham Hansen, and Robert Lewandowski are a close second with an overall rating of 90. The other 38 players in the top 50 fall between an overall rating of 89 to 87, cementing their place as the cream of the crop.

Each of them has different strengths. For example, Sam Kerr excels in Shooting and Dribbling, while Bruno Fernandes has exceptional Passing. But they’re all rock solid overall. You can find the full list below.

EA FC 24’s Top 50 rated players

Rank Player Club Position Rating One Kylian Mbappe PSG ST 91 Two Alexia Putellas Barcelona CM 91 Three Erling Haaland Manchester City ST 91 Four Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City CM 91 Five Aitana Bonmati Barcelona CM 90 Six Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF 90 Seven Sam Kerr Chelsea ST 90 Eight Karim Benzema Al-Ittihad ST 90 Nine Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid GK 90 10 Harry Kane Bayern Munich ST 90 11 Caroline Graham Hansen Barcelona RW 90 12 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona ST 90 13 Mohamed Salah Liverpool RW 89 14 Kadidiatou Diani Lyon RW 89 15 Mapi Leon Barcelona CB 89 16 Ruben Dias Manchester City CB 89 17 Vinicius Jr Real Madrid LW 89 18 Rordi Manchester City CDM 89 19 Neymar Jr PSG LW 89 20 Alex Morgan San Diego Wave ST 89 21 Marc-Andre ter Stegen Barcelona GK 89 22 Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool CB 89 23 Alisson Liverpool GK 89 24 Ada Hegerberg Lyon ST 89 25 Casemiro Manchester United CDM 89 26 Irene Paredes Barcelona CB 88 27 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United CAM 88 28 Wendie Renard Lyon CB 88 29 Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid ST 88 30 Victor Osimhen Napoli ST 88 31 Alexandra Popp Wolfsburg ST 88 32 Debinha Kansas City Current CAM 88 33 Bernardo Silva Manchester City CM 88 34 Federico Valverde Real Madrid CM 88 35 Sophia Smith Portland Thorns ST 88 36 Ederson Manchester City GK 88 37 Guro Reiten Chelsea LW 88 38 Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich CDM 88 39 Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid GK 88 40 Christiane Endler Lyon GK 88 41 Marie Katoto PSG ST 88 42 Patri Guijarro Barcelona CM 88 43 Fridolina Rolfo Barcelona LB 87 44 Luka Modric Real Madrid CM 87 45 Lucy Bronze Barcelona RB 87 46 Frenkie de Jong Barcelona CM 87 47 Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan ST 87 48 Beth Mead Arsenal RW 87 49 Ewa Pajor Wolfsburg ST 87 50 Martin Odegaard Arsenal CAM 87

About the author