The Euro 2024 is coming to EA FC 24 as a free in-game update

EA Sports and UEFA revealed a partnership on Nov. 23 that will see the Euro 2024 arrive in EA FC 24 as a free in-game update in the summer of 2024.

Every EA FC 24 Ultimate Team player who plays the game by January 16 will gain one of the following players as an untradeable item: Jack Grealish (England), Ousmane Dembelé (France), Federico Chiesa (Italy), Florian Wirtz (Germany), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands), or Alvaro Morata (Spain).

On top of this, EA FC will be the official platform for UEFA’s eEuro esports program. This new program will feature the best EA FC players hailing from Europe representing their respective national teams in annual tournaments.

While neither EA nor UEFA mentioned it, EA FC players will likely be able to play the Euro 2024 as a tournament in EA FC 24, as this has been done in the past.

The Euro is one of the most traditional and competitive soccer tournaments in the world as it features the best national teams from Europe clashing once every four years, just like the World Cup. This announcement officially means that eFootball, EA FC’s main rival, will not feature the Euro 2024 competition.

“We are delighted to further expand our partnership with EA Sports, with UEFA Euro 2024 becoming a part of the EA Sports FC,” UEFA’s marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein said. “Uefa Euro 2024 is one of the world’s most vibrant and exciting football tournaments, and we’re thrilled that the huge EA Sports FC 24 community across the globe will get the chance to engage with the tournament in such an authentic gaming environment. We also look forward, in coming weeks, to unveiling further details around the eEURO competitive gaming tournament.”

The Euro 2024 free update will be available for all EA FC 24 platforms, which are Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch.