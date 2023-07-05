Move aside FIFA: EA Sports FC’s release date has been leaked

The news that EA’s illustrious FIFA video game series will no longer be called FIFA caught the community by surprise last year. The one consolidating aspect of this, though, is that we’ve had some time to digest the fact before the transition to the new EA Sports FC brand actually happens. We’re mentally ready to move into the next era, or at least we wish to believe we are, and a new report has pointed toward the exact moment that will happen: The EA Sports FC release date has been leaked.

The report comes from French leaker billbil-kun, whose full report, published on dealabs.com, reveals some specific details surrounding EA Sports FC’s launch. The report is entirely in French, but don’t worry, you don’t have to search for crash courses in the language of love. We have all the important information right here.

When is EA Sports FC coming out?

EA Sports FC is set to launch on Sept. 29, 2023, according to billbil-kun’s report. The leaked information doesn’t stop there, though. Further reported details include the different editions in which the game will be shipped and how early access will work.

EA Sports FC will reportedly have a Standard edition and an Ultimate edition. Players who opt for the Ultimate edition will enjoy seven days of early access, according to the report. This would be great news if proven true as FIFA 23 and previous games in the franchise only had three days of early access. By that account, with early access, players may be able to play EA Sports FC as early as Sept. 22. EA Play members will enjoy a free 10-hour trial during early access.

All of this information is, of course, nothing more than a leak at this stage, but the report about early access in particular makes it seem legitimate. It makes complete sense for EA to sweeten up the EA Sports FC deal. FIFA is a household brand and losing it could pose a problem even for a company as massive as EA.

Another factor in favor of this report being accurate is that EA promised big EA Sports FC news in July. It’s now July, and the big news is here, even if it is still just a leak currently. We fully expect official confirmation from the publisher in the coming days.

