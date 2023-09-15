Mason Greenwood reinstated for EA FC 24 after Manchester United exit

Former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been reinstated for EA FC 24 after a two-year absence from the EA Sports franchise.

Greenwood was removed from FIFA 22 after being arrested on Jan. 30, 2022, for charges of attempted rape and assault, which were dropped on Feb. 2, 2023, due to “the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light.” Greenwood proclaimed his innocence throughout.

However, a way back into the Premier League giants’ squad was blocked by the club following massive backlash at plans revealed by The Athletic of the club’s proposals to bring the former England forward back.

A U-turn then followed, with a statement issued by the club accepting it would be difficult for him to recommence his career at Manchester United, and he signed for LaLiga outfit Getafe on Sept. 1.

𝗠𝗔𝗦𝗢𝗡 𝗚𝗥𝗘𝗘𝗡𝗪𝗢𝗢𝗗 𝗜𝗦 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘!



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿1️⃣2️⃣🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/Y329j2jcSl — Getafe C.F. English (@GetafeCFen) September 4, 2023

Greenwood is yet to back his debut for the side in Spain’s top tier of football but is expected to do so in the near future, with EA Sports confirming to IGN that he would feature in EA FC 24 as the game “authentically reflects the active rosters of teams and clubs.”

However, Greenwood will not be available in the Ultimate Team mode at launch after missing the cut-off date to be included.

EA Sports is not alone in bringing Greenwood back into the virtual football world, as Sports Interactive confirmed they are making the same move with Football Manager 2024, but due to the massively online landscape of EA FC 24, there are concerns of toxicity.

Ultimate Team has suffered problems in the past from racist and sexist user-generated content, such as team names, and this could be increased by the decision that will see male and female players together in Ultimate Team in EA FC 24.

