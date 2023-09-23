Is Liga MX in EA FC 24?

Mexican fans just want to see their league in EA FC 24.

EA Sports FC sprang into existence solely because of a failed licensing agreement between Electronic Arts and FIFA, so long-time fans of the series were naturally worried that more key licenses might be lost for EA FC 24. Those fears have proven mostly unwarranted, but Liga MX enthusiasts were hit with some bad news.

Liga MX is the Mexican premier football division that has traditionally been a core part of the FIFA series for a very long time. Mexico, like most Latin countries, is very passionate about the beautiful game, and their domestic league was seemingly an asset that EA Sports would want to hang on to. For one reason or another, though, that hasn’t happened.

Can you play Liga MX in EA FC 24?

No, Liga MX is not included in EA FC 24 and there is no way to play it. The Mexican football league is absent for the second year in a row and is among the few casualties of the recent licensing tension surrounding the FIFA video game series.

Why is Liga MX not in EA FC 24?

EA couldn’t secure a licensing agreement with Liga MX and lost the rights to the league prior to EA FC 24’s release. Liga MX opted to sign an exclusivity deal with Konami instead. The contract was publicly announced on April 2, 2022 and confirmed that beginning Summer 2022, Liga MX licensing rights will be exclusive to Konami’s eFootball series.

The deal came as a huge blow to Mexican FIFA fans, who were unlikely to have it coming. Liga MX had been a part of the FIFA roster for nearly two decades, and the partnership between league and publisher that would extend to EA FC 24 and beyond was viewed as a formality. Unfortunately for FIFA and Liga MX enjoyers, there was another player on the market that turned that formality into an impossibility.

When does Liga MX’s deal with Konami expire?

The official announcement of the partnership between Liga MX and Konami does not disclose the length of the deal. It’s anyone’s guess how long it will take for the Mexican league to return to the licensing market and potentially return to the EA Sports FC series. It could be a year or a decade. The only certainty is that you can only play a fully licensed Liga MX in eFootball for the time being.

