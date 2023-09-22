Is EA FC 24 crossplay or cross-platform?

EA Sports is entering a new era with EA FC 24, the spiritual successor to the long-running FIFA franchise, and players have been provided with more ways to play together in crossplay.

Every iteration of the EA Sports game brings with it a wealth of new features, covering both the extremely popular Ultimate Team mode and Pro Clubs, to offline staples like Career Mode.

While fans are yet again disappointed by the fact there’s still no Online Career Mode, there are several other ways to play with friends in EA FC 24—even if you don’t have the same console.

Does EA FC 24 have crossplay?

EA FC 24 has crossplay functionality across a variety of game modes, though who you can join up with depends on the system you are playing on, as current-gen consoles can only play with each other and PC.

That means that PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC can all play together, while PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players can play together. Unfortunately, any players in Nintendo Switch will be unable to crossplay.

Crossplay in EA FC 24 is available in Ultimate Team for Rivals, Champions, Online Draft, Online Friendlies, and Play a Friend, as well as for Online Friendlies and Online Seasons, with the crossplay functionality in those modes continuing where FIFA 23 left off.

However, more game modes have received crossplay functionality in EA FC 24, with Clubs, Co-Op Season, VOLTA Football, and Ultimate Team Co-Op in Squad Battles, Rivals, and Friendlies now also being available.

On top of this, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 players also share the same transfer market in Ultimate Team.

Does EA FC 24 have cross-platform?

Unfortunately, EA FC 24 does not have cross-platform, meaning that players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will not be able to play with those on current-gen consoles. They can, however, play with each other.

While players can transfer their Ultimate Team account from one platform to another, this only transfers your club name and details. Any coins, players, or other items in Ultimate Team will not transfer to a new platform.

The exception is between same-platform generations, which enable you to access your Ultimate Team on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, for example, and vice-versa.

