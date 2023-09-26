How to fix the Build 12 Chemistry bug in EA FC 24

EA FC 24 players have plenty of rewards to learn by completing objectives, although a bug with the “Build 12 Chemistry” objective has been found.

Players attempting to complete the objective, which is a simple task that can be completed easily, have found that they are unable to do so—although there is a workaround that, thankfully, does not require too much effort.

You will, however, only be able to resolve the issue on the full version of EA FC 24.

How do you fix the Build 12 Chemistry bug in EA FC 24?

You won’t be able to complete the objective on the Web App. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The issue regarding the Build 12 Chemistry bug in EA FC 24 appears to be due to the fact it is meant to be completed on a console rather than the Web App, so the only solution is to complete the challenge on the full game.

If you have already completed the requirements for the 12 Chemistry Points in your squad in the Web App, you only need to follow a few simple steps once you are in the full game.

Go into your squad

Remove any concept items

Swap players around in your team, and then swap them back

Make sure you have enough Chemistry in your team

The game will then mark the objective as complete

Once you have completed the objective, you are then free to claim your rewards. Unfortunately, there is no known way to fix the bug if you are not on the full game, although the developers are aware of the issue.

