How to do the Marcus Rashford celebration in EA FC 24

There are plenty of ways to celebrate scoring in EA FC 24 but one of the most requested additions to the game was Marcus Rashford’s “Think” celebration—which can be done easily.

The England and Manchester United forward first adopted the celebration early in 2023, which is believed to be a reference to the mental health struggles he has spoken about experiencing previously.

Rashford’s iconic celebration has been copied by other footballs since, including Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, and it is now available as a celebration in EA FC 24.

As there are many, many different ways to celebrate in EA FC 24, you’ll be forgiven if you haven’t worked out exactly how to do Rashford’s celebration yet. Thankfully, we’re here to solve that for you.

How do you do the Rashford celebration in EA FC 24?

Take time to think. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to celebrate in Rashford’s iconic way is with the Manchester United striker himself, as you only need to hold A/X on your controller to initiate his celebration. This method only works with him, however.

For any other player, you’ll need to input the specific controls for the celebration. On Xbox, hold LT and double-tap X to initiate the “Think” celebration. On PlayStation, hold L2 and double-tap Square.

You may find yourself in a situation where you cannot do this celebration, such as scoring a last-minute winner. Instead, a more dramatic celebration with teammates, fans, and the manager may take place instead.

