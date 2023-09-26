Midfielders are arguably the most important pieces within a soccer team. Defenders can relax while your team is attacking, strikers can do the same when the enemy is on the offense, but midfielders are needed all of the time. Top midfielders are some of the most valuable players in EA FC 24, but we also have plenty of youngsters and cheap options prepared for your Career Mode journey in this full guide to the best midfielders in EA FC 24 Career Mode.

There are many positions to cover, so we won’t beat around the bush too much. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for defensive, attacking, central, or wide midfielders. It doesn’t matter if you have unlimited resources or are looking for bargains due to budgetary restraints. We have something for everyone, from the best midfielders in the game to the most promising youngsters, and finally, the best bargains you can find in EA FC 24 Career Mode.

Best CDM in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Casemiro – 89 OVR (Manchester United)

Rodri – 89 OVR (Manchester City)

Joshua Kimmich – 88 OVR (Bayern Munchen)

N’Golo Kante – 86 OVR (Al Ittihad)

Sandro Tonali – 86 OVR (Newcastle United)

Best CM in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Kevin De Bruyne – 91 OVR (Manchester City)

Bernardo Silva – 88 OVR (Manchester City)

Federico Valverde – 88 OVR (Real Madrid)

Luka Modric – 87 OVR (Real Madrid)

Frenkie de Jong – 87 OVR (Barcelona)

Best CAM in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Bruno Fernandes – 88 OVR (Manchester United)

Martin Odegaard – 87 OVR (Arsenal)

Jamal Musiala – 86 OVR (Bayern Munchen)

Florian Wirtz – 85 OVR (Bayer Leverkusen)

Thomas Muller – 84 OVR (Bayern Munchen)

Julian Brandt – 84 OVR (Borussia Dortmund)

James Maddison – 84 OVR (Tottenham Hotspur)

Best RM in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Riyad Mahrez – 86 OVR (Al Ahli)

Marcos Llorente – 84 OVR (Atlético Madrid)

Serge Gnabry – 84 OVR (Bayern Munchen)

Leroy Sane – 84 OVR (Bayern Munchen)

Moussa Diaby – 84 OVR (Aston Villa)

Best LM in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Kingsley Coman – 85 OVR (Bayern Munchen)

Federico Chiesa – 84 OVR (Juventus)

Mikel Oyarzabal – 83 OVR (Real Sociedad)

Filip Kostic – 83 OVR (Juventus)

Vincenzo Grifo – 82 OVR (Freiburg)

Best young CDM in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Samuele Ricci, 22 years old – 76 OVR, 86 potential (Torino)

Romeo Lavia, 19 years old – 73 OVR, 86 potential (Chelsea)

Stefan Bajcetic, 18 years old – 72 OVR, 86 potential (Liverpool)

Raphael Onyedika, 22 years old – 74 OVR, 85 potential (Club Brugge)

Arthur Vermeeren, 18 years old – 72 OVR, 85 potential (Antwerp)

Best young CM in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Gabri Veiga, 21 years old – 78 OVR, 89 potential (Al Ahli)

Fabio Miretti, 20 years old – 75 OVR, 88 potential (Juventus)

Warren Zaire-Emery, 17 years old – 75 OVR, 88 potential (Paris Saint-Germain)

Nicolo Fagioli, 22 years old – 77 OVR, 87 potential (Juventus)

Martin Baturina, 20 years old – 74 OVR, 86 potential (Dinamo Zagreb)

Best young CAM in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Xavi Simons, 20 years old – 79 OVR, 89 potential (RB Leipzig)

Arda Guler, 18 years old – 77 OVR, 88 potential (Real Madrid)

Tommaso Baldanzi, 20 years old – 77 OVR, 87 potential (Empoli)

Rayan Cherki, 20 years old – 75 OVR, 86 potential (Olympique Lyonnais)

Desire Doue, 18 years old – 71 OVR, 86 potential (Stade Rennais)

Bilal El Khannouss, 19 years old – 71 OVR, 86 potential (Genk)

Simone Pafundi, 17 years old – 67 OVR, 86 potential (Udinese)

Tom Bischof, 18 years old – 66 OVR, 86 potential (Hoffenheim)

Paul Wanner, 17 years old – 63 OVR, 86 potential (Elversberg)

Best young RM in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Gianluca Prestianni, 17 years old – 70 OVR, 86 potential (Velez Sarsfield)

Gabriel Veron, 20 years old – 75 OVR, 85 potential (Porto)

Mason Greenwood, 21 years old – 75 OVR, 85 potential (Getafe)

Savio, 19 years old – 71 OVR, 85 potential (Girona)

Tiago Gouveia, 22 years old – 74 OVR, 84 potential (Benfica)

Francisco Conceicao, 20 years old – 74 OVR, 84 potential (Porto)

Exequiel Zeballos, 21 years old – 73 OVR, 84 potential (Boca Juniors)

Best young LM in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Antonio Nusa, 18 years old – 68 OVR, 87 potential (Club Brugge)

Julien Duranville, 17 years old – 66 OVR, 87 potential (Borussia Dortmund)

Fares Chaibi, 20 years old – 75 OVR, 86 potential (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, 19 years old – 71 OVR, 86 potential (Borussia Dortmund)

Andreas Schjelderup, 19 years old – 71 OVR, 86 potential (Nordsjaelland)

Best cheap CDM in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Silvano Vos – 65 OVR, 84 potential (Ajax Amsterdam) – $1.8M

Noah Mbamba – 64 OVR, 84 potential (Bayer Leverkusen) – $1.7M

Kobbee Mainoo – 62 OVR, 84 potential (Manchester United) – $350,000

Adam Wharton – 63 OVR, 81 potential (Blackburn Rovers) – $400,000

Noe Lebreton – 62 OVR, 81 potential (Caen) – $1M

Best cheap CM in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Joao Neves – 69 OVR, 85 potential (Benfica) – $1.5M

Charlie Patino – 68 OVR, 85 potential (Swansea City) – $1.3M

Lennon Miller – 59 OVR, 85 potential (Motherwell) – $250,000

Lewis Miley – 63 OVR, 85 potential (Newcastle United) – $500,000

Cher Ndour – 68 OVR, 84 potential (Paris Saint-Germain) – $1.3M

Assan Ouedraogo – 63 OVR, 84 potential (Schalke 04) – $500,000

Laurin Ulrich – 61 OVR, 84 potential (Stuttgart) – $350,000

Lucas Bergvall – 61 OVR, 84 potential (Djurgardens) – $350,000

Best cheap CAM in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Paul Wanner – 63 OVR, 86 potential (Elversberg) – $500,000

Cristian Volpato – 67 OVR, 84 potential (Sassuolo) – $1.1M

Luke Harris – 61 OVR, 84 potential (Fulham) – $350,000

Mario Stroeykens – 67 OVR, 83 potential (Anderlecht) – $1.1M

Alfie Devine – 64 OVR, 84 potential (Port Vale) – $1.6M

Umut Tohumcu – 64 OVR, 84 potential (Hoffenheim) – $1.6M

Best cheap RM in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Matheus Martins – 67 OVR, 83 potential (Watford) – $1.2M

Chemsdine Talbi – 64 OVR, 83 potential (Club Brugge) – $1.5M

Nestory Irankunda – 62 OVR, 83 potential (Adelaide United) – $450,000

Edan Diop – 65 OVR, 82 potential (Monaco) – $800,000

Enso Gonzalez – 62 OVR, 82 potential (Wolverhampton Wanderers) – $1.1M

Best cheap LM in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Julien Duranville – 66 OVR, 87 potential (Borussia Dortmund) – $900,000

Luca Warrick Koleosho – 67 OVR, 84 potential (Burnley) – $1.1M

Newerton – 64 OVR, 84 potential (Shakhtar Donetsk) – $1.6M

Assane Diao Diaoune – 64 OVR, 84 potential (Real Betis) – $1.6M

Malick Fofana – 65 OVR, 83 potential (Gent) – $800,000

These are the best midfielders in EA FC 24 Career Mode for each tier. If you can buy the absolute best for your club, all the power to you, but there is more than enough cheap talent to build around, even when starting a save in the lower divisions. You can further bolster your squad with some of the best strikers and forwards in EA FC 24 Career Mode for maximum damage.

