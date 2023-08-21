EA FC Mobile: Release date, download, features, and more about FIFA Mobile’s replacement

It’s the end of an era in the sports gaming industry. As the iconic FIFA name moves away from EA, the developer decided to continue the franchise with a new name, EA FC.

While EA FC 24 gears up for its full release on consoles and PC in September, mobile players have been wondering about FIFA Mobile’s fate, which also holds its fair share of change. EA is looking to slowly transition FIFA Mobile players to EA Sports FC Mobile, and the process started with EA Sports FC Mobile’s beta.

What is the release date of EA FC Mobile?

EA FC Mobile is planned to release on Sept. 26, according to a blog shared by EA. Once the game goes live on that date, an update will be released in the App Store and Play Store, allowing players to onboard the new title.

When does the Founders event start in EA FC Mobile?

The Founders event in EA FC Mobile will start on Aug. 24. Players participating in the event will earn special bonuses when the game officially releases at the end of September. These rewards will include special player items, customization items, and unlock access to the Founders Premium Star Pass.

What are the new features coming to EA FC Mobile?

EA considers the jump from FIFA Mobile to EA FC Mobile a significant one. The developer already has changes lined up to make this apparent to the players. Here are some of these changes.

Aesthetic improvements: From locker rooms to broadcasting crews, the details that define each match will be more immersive. Dynamic game speed: A match’s tempo will be subject to change as the clock ticks, giving players more room to strategize. Elite shooting system: Taking out-of-the-box chances will be more rewarding. True player personality: EA FC Mobile will focus on bringing you the best experience by also featuring some of the trademark personality traits that players might have. Impact controls: Players will have new impactful control options, which will vary based on their position and style.

How to download EA FC Mobile

Downloading EA FC Mobile on iPhone and Android devices will be no different than installing a regular app or an update. When the game goes live on Sept. 26, check the App Store or Play Store for any pending updates.

If there aren’t any updates waiting to be installed for FIFA Mobile, delete the game, search the store for EA Sports FC Mobile, and download it manually. Before doing this, ensure your progression is tied to your EA account.

While the name FIFA might be gone from the equation, EA was able to keep UEFA on board. As a result, EA FC Mobile fans will still be able to play in the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League game modes.

