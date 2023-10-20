EA FC 24’s Ultimate Team: Trailblazers 2 adds at least 11 cards that can improve your squad

May the pack luck be with you over the course of this next week.

Tottenham forward Son Heung-Min in EA FC scoring in a match against Liverpool.
Image via EA Sports

The second team of EA FC 24’s Trailblazers promotion landed in Ultimate Team on Oct. 20, adding new versions of most notably Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, and Heung-Min Son. But that’s not all.

Frankly, 11 of the 14 new cards that are a part of this Trailblazers team could be a significant improvement to your squad in Ultimate Team. It has great defenders, midfielders, and attackers; the only thing missing is a good goalkeeper. The only players who don’t look that great at the current stage of the game are Danilo, Martínez Quarta, and Evander, who are the three lowest-rated ones.

The first Trailblazers squad was added to the game on Oct. 13 and although it featured great new cards for Kylian Mbappé, Caroline Hansen, and Jude Bellingham, they weren’t as versatile as the selections EA made for the second Trailblazers team.

The cards in the second Trailblazers squad will replace the previous ones in Ultimate Team loot boxes and will likely remain there until next Friday, Oct. 27. In the meantime, you’ll be able to get any of them if you have some pack luck. If you pack none, you can always save some coins and scoop some of the players up on the market.

Here are all the soccer players featured in the second Trailblazers squad in EA FC 24’s Ultimate Team.

Player nameClubPositionCard image
Harry KaneBayern MunichSTImage of Harry Kane's Trailblazers' card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.
Heung-Min SonTottenham HotspursSTImage of Heung-Min Son's Trailblazers' card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.
Sophia SmithPortland ThornsSTImage of Sophia Smith's Trailblazers' card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.
Andrew RobertsonLiverpoolLBImage of Andrew Robertson's Trailblazers' card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.
Cristiano RonaldoAl NassrSTImage of Cristiano Ronaldo's Trailblazers' card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.
MarquinhosParis Saint-GermainCBImage of Marquinhos' Trailblazers' card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.
João CanceloBarcelonaRBImage of João Cancelo 's Trailblazers' card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.
Rafael Leão MilanLWImage of Rafael Leão 's Trailblazers' card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.
Julian BrandtBorussia DortmundCAMImage of Julian Brandt's Trailblazers' card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.
James Ward-ProwseWest HamCMImage of Ward-Prowse's Trailblazers' card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.
Takefusa KuboReal SociedadRWImage of Takefusa Kubo's Trailblazers' card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.
DaniloJuventusCBImage of Danilo's Trailblazers' card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.
Martínez QuartaFiorentinaCBImage of Martínez Quarta's card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.
EvanderPortland Timbers83Image of Evander's card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.
These cards are really good. Images via EA Sports
