EA FC 24’s Ultimate Team: Trailblazers 2 adds at least 11 cards that can improve your squad

May the pack luck be with you over the course of this next week.

The second team of EA FC 24’s Trailblazers promotion landed in Ultimate Team on Oct. 20, adding new versions of most notably Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, and Heung-Min Son. But that’s not all.

Frankly, 11 of the 14 new cards that are a part of this Trailblazers team could be a significant improvement to your squad in Ultimate Team. It has great defenders, midfielders, and attackers; the only thing missing is a good goalkeeper. The only players who don’t look that great at the current stage of the game are Danilo, Martínez Quarta, and Evander, who are the three lowest-rated ones.

The first Trailblazers squad was added to the game on Oct. 13 and although it featured great new cards for Kylian Mbappé, Caroline Hansen, and Jude Bellingham, they weren’t as versatile as the selections EA made for the second Trailblazers team.

The cards in the second Trailblazers squad will replace the previous ones in Ultimate Team loot boxes and will likely remain there until next Friday, Oct. 27. In the meantime, you’ll be able to get any of them if you have some pack luck. If you pack none, you can always save some coins and scoop some of the players up on the market.

Here are all the soccer players featured in the second Trailblazers squad in EA FC 24’s Ultimate Team.

Player name Club Position Card image Harry Kane Bayern Munich ST Heung-Min Son Tottenham Hotspurs ST Sophia Smith Portland Thorns ST Andrew Robertson Liverpool LB Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr ST Marquinhos Paris Saint-Germain CB João Cancelo Barcelona RB Rafael Leão Milan LW Julian Brandt Borussia Dortmund CAM James Ward-Prowse West Ham CM Takefusa Kubo Real Sociedad RW Danilo Juventus CB Martínez Quarta Fiorentina CB Evander Portland Timbers 83 These cards are really good. Images via EA Sports

