EA FC 24 players stunned after ‘outrageous’ Rivals Milestone rewards

EA FC 24 players have been left feeling aggrieved after seasonal Rivals Milestone rewards turned out to be far from worth the effort.

The first season in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team ended on Nov. 2, providing a refresh to the Rivals ladder and a new seasonal pass to grind, as well as rewards for achieving a specific Milestone during season one.

Those Milestones were for 20, 50, and 90 games completed in Rivals in Ultimate Team—yet the reward was only a cosmetic one and not even something the majority of players will even bother to equip.

Players across Reddit, Twitter, and other social media platforms were left baffled by the reward, which simply provided an Untradeable Tifo that can be used to customize your stadium in Ultimate Team.

In previous years, these rewards were often packs, giving users the chance to get better players for their team, and many, myself included, believed the fact the rewards were shown as only being a Tifo throughout the season was a visual glitch.

Considering it takes around 18 hours of gameplay in Rivals alone to hit the 90-game threshold for the highest Milestone tier, such a reward seems pointless and you have to wonder why the developer didn’t just remove this feature entirely.

I can certainly feel the pain of players, as I focused time last night on Rivals to complete the nine remaining games I had left to hit the next Milestone, but now I’m wondering why I even bothered at all.

To add salt to the wounds, the Milestone rewards for season two are currently showing exactly the same reward that will be earned at the end of the season—leading to more confusion about what is going on.

I’m certainly not alone in my frustration, with the Reddit thread embedded above sharing similar views, labeling the rewards as “outrageous,” “a joke,” “nonsense,” and “a waste of time.”