EA FC 24 players are getting trolled into thinking they packed Lionel Messi

A new year of EA Sports’ flagship football franchise marks the start of a new journey in Ultimate Team, and players in EA FC 24 are being trolled into thinking they’ve packed one of the best players in the game.

While Lionel Messi may have lost his position as the best player in EA FC 24, the Argentine World Cup winner still boasts a rating of 90, with only Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Alexia Putellas, and Kevin de Bruyne standing higher.

That means that Messi remains one of the most desirable players to get your hands on when opening packs in Ultimate Team, though players have discovered there is a rather unfortunate troll lurking in the shadows.

When opening a pack in Ultimate Team, you’re given hints at the best player you’ve pulled with the reveal of their nationality, position, and team before the player themself is finally revealed. As it turns out, Messi is not the only Argentine in the Inter Miami squad.

75-rated Facundo Farias has led to several early encounters in EA FC 24 where players believe they have pulled Messi, although the lesson will soon be learned as Messi is a CF in the game, while Farias is a CAM.

The encounters have already led to some amusing clips that are spreading across social media, including one from EA FC 24 streamer Castro who had a particularly hilarious reaction to being fooled.

It serves as a lesson to players not to get ahead of themselves when they finally dive into EA FC 24, as it’s certainly not going to be the only Ultimate Team pack troll that occurs over the course of the year.

A similar troll may well occur with Kylian Mbappe, who shares the same nationality and position with Paris Saint-Germain teammate Hugo Ekitike, so there’s another one to be wary of.

