EA FC 24: How to complete Future Stars Claudia Pina SBC – Solution & cost

The perfect CAM for any Ultimate Team starting 11.
Published: Feb 9, 2024 04:19 pm
Image via EA

If you need a new central attacking mid for your EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, the new Claudia Pina Future Stars SBC card checks every box for what a primary playmaker and creator needs.

Team of the Year and Team of the Season promos grab all the headlines for always delivering high-rated squads. But one of the most popular and beloved events yearly is Future Stars, which provides a glimpse at the world’s next crop of elite footballers.

FIFA 19‘s Future Stars promo featured special cards for Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Trent Alexander Arnold, Vinicius Jr, and Kai Havertz, who are now considered world-class players. Soccer fans might not know every player included in the EA FC 24 FS team, but it’s only a matter of time.

Pina FC 24
Pina's high shooting and dribbling stats make her the ideal CAM. Screenshot by Dpt Esports.

FS Pina SBC requirements in EA FC 24

Players only need to complete two squads to get the Future Stars Claudia Pina SBC in EA FC 24. Here are the requirements for both simple and relatively cheap teams.

Spain

  • Number of players from Spain: Minimum of one
  • Squad Rating: Minimum 85
  • Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated SBC Cost: 55,000

87-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Minimum 87
  • Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated SBC Cost: 147,000

How to complete FS Pina SBC in EA FC 24

Here are both cheapest possible solutions for the two Pina SBC squads.

Spain

  • Luis Alberto (84 OVR)
  • Ruben Neves (84 OVR)
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold (86 OVR)
  • Amanda Ilestedt (84 OVR)
  • Chris Smalling (84 OVR)
  • Thiago Silva (84 OVR)
  • Sadio Mane (86 OVR)
  • Toni Kroos (86 OVR)
  • Sergio Busquets (83 OVR)
  • Sara Dabritz (84 OVR)
  • Manuela Zinsberger (85 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

  • Thomas Muller (84 OVR)
  • Dani Olmo (83 OVR)
  • Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
  • Jun Endo (87 OVR Future Stars)
  • Wendie Renard (88 OVR)
  • Sophie Schmidt (83 OVR)
  • Chris Smalling (84 OVR)
  • Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)
  • Alexandra Popp (88 OVR)
  • Joshua Kimmich (88 OVR)
  • Bernardo Silva (88 OVR)

Depending on price fluctuation, players should expect to pay around 200,000 Coins for the FS SBC.

This SBC will expire in 13 days. All prices come via FUTBIN.

Read Article Best kits to use in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
Randal Kolo Muani in EA FC 24 wearing an Inter Miami kit in Ultimate Team.
Category:
EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
Best kits to use in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 7, 2024
Read Article EA FC 24 title update 9: Trivela shot, cutback nerfs, more
EA FC 24
Category:
EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
EA FC 24 title update 9: Trivela shot, cutback nerfs, more
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 7, 2024
Read Article EA FC 24: How to complete Hero Carlos Tevez SBC—Solution and cost
Carlos Tevez EA FC 24
Category:
EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
EA FC 24: How to complete Hero Carlos Tevez SBC—Solution and cost
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 5, 2024
Read Article EA FC 24 RTTF tracker: Road to the Final upgrades, explained
FC 24 Road to the Final
Category:
EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
EA FC 24 RTTF tracker: Road to the Final upgrades, explained
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 5, 2024
Read Article How to do a trivela shot in EA FC 24
Vinicius JR. winds up for a shot with defenders in front of him in EA FC 24
Category:
EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
How to do a trivela shot in EA FC 24
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 5, 2024
Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.