EA FC 24: How to complete Future Stars Claudia Pina SBC – Solution & cost

If you need a new central attacking mid for your EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, the new Claudia Pina Future Stars SBC card checks every box for what a primary playmaker and creator needs.

Team of the Year and Team of the Season promos grab all the headlines for always delivering high-rated squads. But one of the most popular and beloved events yearly is Future Stars, which provides a glimpse at the world’s next crop of elite footballers.

FIFA 19‘s Future Stars promo featured special cards for Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Trent Alexander Arnold, Vinicius Jr, and Kai Havertz, who are now considered world-class players. Soccer fans might not know every player included in the EA FC 24 FS team, but it’s only a matter of time.

Pina’s high shooting and dribbling stats make her the ideal CAM. Screenshot by Dpt Esports.

FS Pina SBC requirements in EA FC 24

Players only need to complete two squads to get the Future Stars Claudia Pina SBC in EA FC 24. Here are the requirements for both simple and relatively cheap teams.

Spain

Number of players from Spain: Minimum of one

Minimum of one Squad Rating: Minimum 85

Minimum 85 Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated SBC Cost: 55,000

87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum 87

Minimum 87 Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated SBC Cost: 147,000

How to complete FS Pina SBC in EA FC 24

Here are both cheapest possible solutions for the two Pina SBC squads.

Spain

Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (86 OVR)

Amanda Ilestedt (84 OVR)

Chris Smalling (84 OVR)

Thiago Silva (84 OVR)

Sadio Mane (86 OVR)

Toni Kroos (86 OVR)

Sergio Busquets (83 OVR)

Sara Dabritz (84 OVR)

Manuela Zinsberger (85 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

Thomas Muller (84 OVR)

Dani Olmo (83 OVR)

Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

Jun Endo (87 OVR Future Stars)

Wendie Renard (88 OVR)

Sophie Schmidt (83 OVR)

Chris Smalling (84 OVR)

Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)

Alexandra Popp (88 OVR)

Joshua Kimmich (88 OVR)

Bernardo Silva (88 OVR)

Depending on price fluctuation, players should expect to pay around 200,000 Coins for the FS SBC.

This SBC will expire in 13 days. All prices come via FUTBIN.